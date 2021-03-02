Tomcats come in threes: Ashland tops Lions for third time

Mar. 2—SUMMIT JB Walter seemingly hit just about everything he shot on Monday night, including a 30-footer at the third-quarter buzzer that bounced off the rim three times and dropped in to get Boyd County within five points of Ashland heading to the fourth quarter.

Walter's shot was spectacular. Ethan Sellars's response was coldly efficient.

The Tomcats' junior guard only had four points — on two shots — entering the fourth frame, but he answered with a 3-pointer on the first possession of the fourth quarter and dropped in another bucket during Ashland's string of eight straight points to begin the final period.

That put away a 67-57 Tomcats victory on their biggest rival's floor.

Sellars's trey was reminiscent of his 3 to open overtime in Ashland's overtime win over Rowan County on Wednesday, but neither was symptomatic of any particular late-game juice, Sellars said.

"I'm just always ready to knock down shots," Sellars said. "I don't try to worry about if it's a big shot, I just think of it as a normal shot. I'm always ready, and if stuff's not coming to me the first half, I know it'll be there the second half."

Jason Mays made a point of it. The Tomcats' assistants keep track of touches in scoring situations, Mays said, "because I want to balance it out between (Sellars) and Cole (Villers), and I think I got him three touches in the first quarter, and I was like, I gotta get him more touches."

He did, and it aided Ashland in fending off the Lions for the third time in as many meetings this season, despite the continuation of a trend.

Boyd County led, 30-22, after Walter's 3 midway through the second quarter. In previous encounters, the Lions were up by 10 points in the fourth quarter of an eventual Tomcats win in overtime on Jan. 9, and Boyd County got off to an 11-2 start in what turned into another Ashland victory at Anderson Gym on Valentine's Day.

"It's always hard playing against Boyd," Sellars said. "It doesn't matter if it's the first time or the fifth time. ... We just know we always have to come in prepared to Boyd, because, let's say Boyd's the best team in the state, or let's say we are. Doesn't matter. You know you're always gonna get a good game against Boyd."

On Monday, the Tomcats (11-4) closed the first half on a 15-5 run, capped by Tate Ashby's second triple off the bench in the final second of the quarter, to go up, 37-35, at intermission.

And after the Lions (10-5) got the lead back on Brad Newsome's drive with 3:07 to go in the third quarter, Ashland reeled off 10 straight points to go ahead for good. Walter's buzzer-beating triple provided the only Boyd County relief in a 18-3 Tomcats run bookending the third-quarter stop.

Mays didn't want to use it, he said, but Ashland's 1-3-1 halfcourt zone generated offense for the Tomcats and slowed it for the Lions.

"It was a game of runs," Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. "The 1-3-1 kinda gave us fits. (Ashland is) really good when they can slow you down and then run at their pace, with space.

"We took a couple shots that we shouldn't, we had a couple shots we didn't finish, and then we had a couple turnovers. That's not a good mix, and that's when (Ashland) made their run."

Villers scored 26 points and Colin Porter, playing with a bad hip that Mays said he expects to keep him out of Ashland's visit to Fleming County on Wednesday, totaled 22 points and a game-high six rebounds. Sellars finished with nine points, going 4 for 4 from the field.

Ashland made 59% of its shots (23 for 39), 64% of its 3s (9 for 14) and 80% of its charity tosses (12 for 15).

The game was Ashland's fourth in as many days. The Tomcats fell at Covington Catholic on Friday night and Simon Kenton on Saturday afternoon before topping Fairview in a Sunday matinee.

Walter led the Lions with 13 points off the bench. Anderson said he has watched Walter's play head that direction since a chat about a month ago about his role, skill set and strengths.

"He's always been a kid that's gonna give it to you effort-wise, it's just the little things," Anderson said, "and since that time, he's given us really a lift and encouragement. I think that tonight, he picked fruit from his work."

Newsome scored 11 points and Rheyce Deboard and Carson Webb dropped in 10 apiece for Boyd County.

The win was Ashland's 30th in a row against 16th Region competition, tying a stretch Elliott County assembled in 2008-09 for the most since Ashland won 51 consecutive region outings from 1975-80.

It was also the Tomcats' seventh straight victory against Boyd County, the longest such stretch for either team in the series in nine years.

(606) 326-2658 — zklemme@dailyindependent.com

ASHLAND FG FT REB TP

Carter 1-4 0-0 4 3

Marcum 0-2 1-2 5 1

Porter 7-12 7-9 6 22

Sellars 4-4 0-0 1 9

Villers 9-15 4-4 3 26

Gillum 0-0 0-0 0 0

Ashby 2-2 0-0 1 6

Team 3

TOTAL 23-39 12-15 23 67

FG Pct.: 59.0. FT Pct.: 80.0. 3-pointers: 9-14 (Villers 4-8, Ashby 2-2, Sellars 1-1, Porter 1-1, Carter 1-2). PF: 14. Fouled out: Marcum. Turnovers: 10.

BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP

Deboard 3-11 3-4 0 10

Gibbs 2-4 2-2 5 6

Meade 1-3 0-0 1 2

Newsome 4-9 3-5 2 11

Webb 4-7 1-1 4 10

Walter 5-10 0-0 4 13

McNeil 1-3 0-0 4 3

Ellis 0-2 2-2 4 2

Team 1

TOTAL 20-49 11-14 25 57

FG Pct.: 40.8. FT Pct.: 78.6. 3-pointers: 6-20 (Walter 3-7, Webb 1-3, McNeil 1-2, Deboard 1-6, Meade 0-1, Newsome 0-1). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.

ASHLAND 14 23 18 12 — 67

BOYD CO. 20 15 15 7 — 57

Officials: Brian Keltner, Tyler Maynard and Mike Ginn.