Tomblin wins first GB male Euro artistic swimming gold

Ranjuo Tomblin has claimed three medals so far at the European Aquatics Championships [Getty Images]

Ranjuo Tomblin has become the first British male to win a European artistic swimming title with victory in the men's solo event in Belgrade, Serbia.

It was the 18-year-old's third medal of the European Aquatics Championships.

Tomblin had earlier won bronze in the mixed duet free event with Beatrice Crass, and silver in the men's solo technical.

Britain have now won four medals in Serbia this week, with Olympians Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe earning a silver medal in the duet free event.

Artistic swimming disciplines end on Friday with swimming events starting on Monday.