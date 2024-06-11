Tomato Fest Junior Gran Prix tourney: Dylan Dosser wins Boys 18U Division

Some of the top-local tennis talents performed at a high level Saturday at the Tomato Fest Junior Gran Prix Tennis Tournament, which took place at the Jacksonville High School Tennis Complex.

The Boys 18U finals was an all-Jacksonville pairing that saw Dylan Dosser knock off Diesel Thiel, 8-1, to claim bragging rights.

Carlos Comacho of Bullard won the consolation title by topping Maricio Trujillo, 8-2.

Chineme Achinivu of Jacksonville came in first place in Boys 14U singles where he bested Kapil Vattikuti, 8-6.

In the Girls 18U division, Mayte Otero came in second place after falling to Kaylie Cunio, 8-6, in the championship affair.

Aubree Stickle defeated Chika Achinivu, 8-5, in the consolation finals. Both young ladies are from Jacksonville.

Local Cadie Clark downed Ruthie Black, 8-3, to win the consolation title in the Girls 14U segment.

Of the 31 total participants in the annual tournament, 13 were from Jacksonville. Six of those individuals walked away with trophies.

Tournament contestants were also playing for points that qualify them for the state championships.

This summer’s Tomato Fest tourney was directed by Jonathan Becker.

Coed 10 & Under

1st Place – Mason Kaminski, Tyler

2nd Place – Gavin Bratcher, Tyler

Consolation – Ryan Moreno, Tyler

Girls 14 & Under

1st Place – Emma Dygert, Henderson

2nd Place – Ruthie Black, Longview

Consolation – Cadie Clark, Jacksonville

Girls 18 & Under

1st Place –Kaylie Cunio, Tyler

2nd Place – Mayte Otero, Jacksonville

Consolation – Aubree Stickle, Jacksonville

Boys 14 & Under

1st Place — Chineme Achinivu, Jacksonville

2nd Place – Kapil Vattikuti, Longview

Consolation – Landon Fletcher, Tyler

Boys 18 & Under

1st Place — Dylan Dosser, Jacksonville

2nd Place – Diesel Thiel, Jacksonville

Consolation – Carlos Camacho, Bullard