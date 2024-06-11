Tomato Fest Junior Gran Prix tourney: Dylan Dosser wins Boys 18U Division
Some of the top-local tennis talents performed at a high level Saturday at the Tomato Fest Junior Gran Prix Tennis Tournament, which took place at the Jacksonville High School Tennis Complex.
The Boys 18U finals was an all-Jacksonville pairing that saw Dylan Dosser knock off Diesel Thiel, 8-1, to claim bragging rights.
Carlos Comacho of Bullard won the consolation title by topping Maricio Trujillo, 8-2.
Chineme Achinivu of Jacksonville came in first place in Boys 14U singles where he bested Kapil Vattikuti, 8-6.
In the Girls 18U division, Mayte Otero came in second place after falling to Kaylie Cunio, 8-6, in the championship affair.
Aubree Stickle defeated Chika Achinivu, 8-5, in the consolation finals. Both young ladies are from Jacksonville.
Local Cadie Clark downed Ruthie Black, 8-3, to win the consolation title in the Girls 14U segment.
Of the 31 total participants in the annual tournament, 13 were from Jacksonville. Six of those individuals walked away with trophies.
Tournament contestants were also playing for points that qualify them for the state championships.
This summer’s Tomato Fest tourney was directed by Jonathan Becker.
Coed 10 & Under
1st Place – Mason Kaminski, Tyler
2nd Place – Gavin Bratcher, Tyler
Consolation – Ryan Moreno, Tyler
Girls 14 & Under
1st Place – Emma Dygert, Henderson
2nd Place – Ruthie Black, Longview
Consolation – Cadie Clark, Jacksonville
Girls 18 & Under
1st Place –Kaylie Cunio, Tyler
2nd Place – Mayte Otero, Jacksonville
Consolation – Aubree Stickle, Jacksonville
Boys 14 & Under
1st Place — Chineme Achinivu, Jacksonville
2nd Place – Kapil Vattikuti, Longview
Consolation – Landon Fletcher, Tyler
Boys 18 & Under
1st Place — Dylan Dosser, Jacksonville
2nd Place – Diesel Thiel, Jacksonville
Consolation – Carlos Camacho, Bullard