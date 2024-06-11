Tomato Fest 4v4 Soccer Tournament roundup
Youth soccer teams flocked to Jacksonville Friday and Saturday for the always-popular Tomato Fest 4v4 Soccer Tournament.
Organizers converted the Historic Tomato Bowl playing surface into six mini soccer fields to accommodate players ranging in age from six to 18 years-old.
The Jacksonville Soccer Association was represented by more than a dozen teams, with participating clubs from Longview, Center, Henderson, Longview, Mount Pleasant and Palestine included in the mix as well.
Tomato Fest 4v4 Soccer Tournament Divisional Champions
Boys
U7- (Bracket A) Tyler Soccer Association Little Chelsea
U7- (Bracket B) Disciples Football Club
U9- (Bracket A) Shelby County Youth Soccer-Shelby 15B
U9- (Bracket B) Tyler Soccer Association BOCA Juniors
U10- (Bracket A) Tyler Soccer Association Cobras
U10- (Bracket B) Rose City Football Club-White
U11- (Tie) Mount Pleasant Premier 13B-Medina, Dallas Texans ETEX 13B-Ruiz
U14- FC Dallas ETX-Newpi
U19- La Vaciado Football Club
Girls
U9- FC Dallas FCD ETX-Red
U10- Dream Team
U13- Sting Soccer Club Pierre-Mesniere
U14- TRIBE
U19- San Miguel