Tomas Tatar replaces David Perron in Golden Knights lineup for Game 2

After dropping Game 1 of the Western Conference Final the Vegas Golden Knights will have a slightly different look to their lineup in Game 2 on Monday night.

Tomas Tatar and Tomas Nosek will draw into the lineup in place of David Perron and Oscar Lindberg.

The Tatar for Perron swap here is the big one, and could be the result of a collision with teammate James Neal in the Game 1 loss.

Perron had a great regular season for the Golden Knights, scoring 16 goals to go with 50 assists in 70 regular season games. He has yet to score a goal in the playoffs, but does has seven assists in nine games.

The Golden Knights acquired Tatar from the Detroit Red Wings at the trade deadline and paid a heavy price in terms of draft picks (a first-round pick in 2018, a second-round pick in 2019, and a third-round pick in 2021), but he has yet to fit in the way the Golden Knights had hoped. He has only played in four playoff games and since coming over in the trade has four goals and two assists in 24 games.

He has scored at least 20 goals in each of the past four seasons and is in the first year of a four-year contract that will pay him $5.3 million per season for another three years.

