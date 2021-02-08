Tomas Soucek red card overturned as West Ham successfully appeal against Mike Dean’s call

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham have successfully appealed against midfielder Tomas Soucek's controversial red card against Fulham on Saturday.

Soucek was sent off following an altercation with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in which his elbow appeared to accidentally catch his opponent's face.

The referee, Mike Dean, was recommended by his Video Assistant Referee to check replays of the incident on a pitch-side monitor, and concluded that Soucek had deliberately lashed out at Mitrovic in a case of violent conduct.

Soucek would have been banned for three games but that suspension has now been lifted on appeal, and he will be available for the Hammers' trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.

