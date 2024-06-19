Tomas Nido signs big league deal with Cubs after being released by Mets

Well, it won’t be long before the Mets see Tomas Nido again.

Just days after officially being released by New York, the catcher reached an agreement on a big league deal with the Chicago Cubs, taking the place of recently DFA’d veteran backstop Yan Gomes.

He will now potentially have the chance to face off with his former team later this week, as the Mets are set to head to Wrigley Field for a three-game weekend series starting on Friday at 2:20 p.m. on SNY.

Nido spent the first eight years of his career in New York before being designated for assignment when young starter Francisco Alvarez returned to the club from the IL.

The 30-year-old appeared to be solidifying himself as the Mets’ backup, but after Luis Torrens got off to a surging start following a trade from the Yankees, his time in the Big Apple came to an end.

After being DFA'd he went unclaimed on waivers, and shortly after hit the open market, where he decided to join the Cubs where he'll likely serve as the primary backup to top catcher Miguel Amaya.

Nido enjoyed a ton of success throughout his stints in the minors, but he was never quite able to carry that over to the big leagues, hitting just .214 with 16 homers and 82 RBI during his time with the Mets.