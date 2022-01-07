How Tomas Hertl helped himself come up big in Sharks' win vs. Sabres

How Hertl helped Hertl in Sharks' 3-2 win vs. Sabres originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

“You have to have a short-term memory. You have to be able to just flip a switch.”

That’s what Matt Nieto pointed out after the San Jose Sharks pulled out a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, after back-to-back dispiriting defeats to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings.

It wasn’t a perfect win by any stretch — the Sharks were outshot 31-10 in the last two periods of the game and 22-5 in the final frame — but there was more positive than negative for a team that was looking simply to get back on track.

On Tuesday, as San Jose was getting clocked by Detroit, I wondered who was going to fill the leadership void left by captain Logan Couture and alternate captain Mario Ferraro, both in COVID protocol.