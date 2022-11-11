Tomas Hertl with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues

Reuters

Arizona and Nevada security officials remained on high alert on Wednesday for election-related protests and allegations of voter fraud, as they prepared for days of ballot counting to determine final results in key races for governor and U.S. Senate. Hundreds of thousands of votes still remained uncounted in the two closely competitive states, which will help determine whether President Joe Biden's Democrats lose control of the Senate. Election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona's most populous, said it could take until at least Friday to tally all votes.