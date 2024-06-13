Tomahawks select 10 players in 2024 NAHL Entry Draft

The Johnstown Tomahawks selected two centers, five forwards and three defensemen in the 2024 NAHL Entry Draft Wednesday afternoon.

With the 25th overall pick in the first round, Johnstown took Slovakia left winger Adam Ondris. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound right-handed shooter totaled 14 points in 47 games for the KooKoo 20-Under team this season.

Johnstown traded its second- (El Paso), third- (Austin) and fifth-round (Danbury) picks in prior moves.

In a pick acquired from Janesville in the fourth round, the Tomahawks selected New York right winger Sam Ciappa, who supplied 23 goals and 21 assists for 44 points with the Canterbury School in Connecticut.

Also in the fourth round, Johnstown drafted defenseman Kirby Perler from Connecticut. The left-handed player competed for the Long Island Gulls 16-Under squad.

With a pick acquired from Colorado in the fifth round, the Tomahawks took center Ryan Flaherty from Milton, Massachusetts. At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Flaherty totaled nine goals, 13 assists and 22 points for Avon Old Farms School. He is slated to play at the College of the Holy Cross.

Johnstown’s sixth-round pick was defenseman Caden Olenczak from Atlanta. The left-hander compiled four goals, 16 assists and 20 points for the New Jersey Rockets in the National Collegiate Development Conference.

Center Jackson Crowder from Allen, Texas, was the team’s seventh-round selection. He accounted for 41 goals, 49 assists and 90 points for the Dallas Stars Elite 16-Under team and is committed to Ohio State for the 2026-27 season.

In the eighth round, Johnstown took defenseman Nick Jarmain from Moorestown, New Jersey. He totaled 11 goals, eight assists and 19 points for the New Jersey Rockets.

Right winger Brendan Tighe was selected in the ninth round. He produced 12 goals, 19 assists and 31 points for Avon Old Farms School. He is committed to Brown University in 2025-26.

Johnstown concluded the draft with right winger Dylan Moran in the 10th and left winger Michael McLaughlin in the 11th rounds. Moran is an Illinois native who accounted for 27 goals, 29 assists and 56 points for the Chicago Reapers. McLaughlin played in three games for the East Division foe Northeast Generals.