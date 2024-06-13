Tomahawks' Lukas Klemm named to all-East Division team

Johnstown Tomahawks defenseman Lukas Klemm was named to the NAHL all-East Division team.

Klemm was joined by forwards Dominik Bartecko (New Jersey), Matteo Disipio (Rochester) and Charles Tardiff (Maine); defenseman David Helledy (Maine); and goaltedner Jakub Krbecek (Philadelphia) on the East team.

In 60 games, Klemm finished fourth on the team with 41 points. He posted 11 goals and 30 assists.

Klemm will play at Mercyhurst University this winter.