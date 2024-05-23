New Tomahawks coach-GM Kersner brings collegiate developmental background

The Johnstown Tomahawks named Jared Kersner as the third head coach of the North American Hockey League franchise.

Kersner was coach and general manager of the New Jersey Rockets in the National Collegiate Developmental Conference the past two seasons and will hold both roles in Johnstown. He will replace Mike Letizia, who resigned April 15 after his 10th season as head coach and 12th year in the organization.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to Mr. Koufis for entrusting me with the responsibility of being the next head coach of the Johnstown Tomahawks,” said Kersner, referring to Tomahawks majority owner John Koufis in a statement.

“This opportunity represents the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and passion for the game of hockey. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to Mr. Koufis and the entire organization for believing in my abilities and giving me a chance to lead this team.”

Kersner, 39, is a native of Rockville, Maryland, who currently resides in York. He played forward from 2006-10 with Becker College, then a NCAA Division III program in Worcester, Massachusetts.

He also has head coaching experience with Skipjacks Hockey 18-Under AAA (2021-22); Skipjacks Hockey 16-Under AAA (2014-15, 2018-19); Washington Little Caps 18-Under AAA (2012-14); and the DC Caps 18-Under AAA (2011-12).

“We are excited to introduce Jared Kersner as the next head coach and general manager of the Johnstown Tomahawks and welcome him and his family to the Johnstown community,” Koufis said. “We interviewed many qualified candidates over the last several weeks, but ultimately felt Jared’s strong understanding of today’s junior hockey landscape, his vision for our program and his passion for community, players and the game of hockey aligned with the direction we had for the franchise when we completed the acquisition of the team just over a year ago.

“We look forward to Jared leading the program, as all of us work together to help our players achieve their goals and in the process compete for a Robertson Cup championship.”

In 2022, Kersner took over as head coach and GM of the Rockets after his brother Jason Kersner, who held those same titles, left the Bridgewater, New Jersey, club to accept a job with the United States Hockey League’s Sioux City Musketeers.

Founded in 2017, the NCDC is a tuition-free Tier II conference of the United States Premier Hockey League.

It consists of 18 teams in three divisions on the eastern seaboard and in the Rocky Mountain states of Colorado, Utah and Idaho.

In only a short time, the NCDC has produced 250 alumni who advanced to the NCAA Division I ranks and 900 overall into NCAA hockey, according to its website.

Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Drew O’Connor is a product of the NCDC.

“I am fully aware of the expectations that come with this position, and I embrace the challenge wholeheartedly,” said Kersner, who will replace Letizia, who had 338 wins, six playoff appearances in nine opportunities, one league coach of the year award and three division coach of the year honors.

The Tomahawks went 36-21-3 and finished in fourth place this past season. Johnstown lost in the first round of the NAHL Robertson Cup playoffs.

“My goal is not only to win games, but also to foster a culture of unity, respect and continuous improvement within the team,” Kersner said. “I believe that by working together and pushing each other to be the best we can be, we can reach new heights and make our fans proud. I am incredibly excited about the journey that lies ahead, and I am eager to get started. With hard work, determination and a relentless pursuit of excellence, I am confident that we can achieve our goals and write the next chapter in the storied history of the Johnstown Tomahawks.”

Kersner and his wife, Brandis, have two daughters. The coach will be introduced during a press conference Tuesday at the Stars and Stripes Lounge at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.

