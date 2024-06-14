Tomahawks to begin 2024-25 season at New Hampshire Sept. 13

The Johnstown Tomahawks will begin their 13th season as members of the North American Hockey League at New Hampshire Sept. 13-14.

Away games at Philadelphia the following weekend lead into the 21st annual NAHL Showcase from Sept. 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota. Each of the 35 teams will play three games. Every squad will compete in 59 regular-season contests. There are 10 teams in the East Division with the addition of the Elmira Aviators in New York.

Johnstown opens up its home schedule at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 against the Maine Nordiques inside 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. The Tomahawks will travel to Elmira the following weekend. Their home schedule in October wraps up with a two-game series against Rochester Oct. 18-19.

The Tomahawks host Northeast and Maryland in back-to-back series in November. All eight of Johnstown's games in December will be at 1st Summit Arena against Rochester, Danbury (four games, Dec. 13-14, 20-21) and Northeast. The annual New Year's Eve game is against the Northeast Generals at 6 p.m.

In January, the Tomahawks entertain Maine, New Hampshire and New Jersey (Jan. 31 and Feb. 1). Philadelphia comes to 1st Summit Arena Feb. 14-15.

Elmira makes its first appearance in Johnstown March 7-8. The regular season wraps up when the Tomahawks host Maryland April 4-5.

Jared Kersner is the first-year coach/general manager for the team.