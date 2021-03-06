Tom Wilson under fire again after vicious head shot sends Bruins' Carlo to hospital

Kyle Cantlon
·Editor
·2 min read
In their first meeting since Alex Ovechkin's nasty spear to the groin of Trent Frederic, things, very unsurprisingly, went sideways in a hurry between the Caps and Bruins on Friday.

At the center of it all was a man all too familiar with life at the bottom of the deep fryer, as Tom Wilson went full grease mode with a nasty, high hit on Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo during the first period.

No penalty was called on the play, despite Carlo remaining down for several minutes and needing to be helped off the ice.

Bruce Cassidy said after the game that Carlo was taken to hospital in an ambulance. The Bruins coach was understandably enraged when asked about Wilson's intent on the play.

"You can see it. ... He hits him in the head. Predatory hit from the player that's done that before."

Carlo's Bruins teammates shared the exact sentiment of their coach, too, with Brad Marchand absolutely blasting Wilson during a first-period intermission interview.

Wilson was also forced to answer the bell physically in a big way, scrapping newly-acquired Bruins blueliner Jarred Tinordi in a lengthy slugfest in the second period, and then going toe-to-toe with the aforementioned Frederic, who literally would not take no for an answer after the runaround Ovechkin put the rookie through last game.

Suffice to say Wilson's hit fired the Bruins up just a wee bit, as Boston just dummied the Caps from the second period on, winning 5-1.

Wilson has been suspended by the NHL four times before, almost always for dirty head hits or blindside shots. We'll see if the Capitals' much maligned line-walker can escape the book from head of NHL discipline George Parros this time around.

