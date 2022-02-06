Tom Wilson responds to being booed at All-Star Weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson replaced his teammate Alex Ovechkin on the Metropolitan Division team for the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

Upon arriving, it seemed as though Wilson was not going to be a fan favorite as the crowd was booing the Capitals winger during NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

Wilson isn't the most popular among other NHL fanbases, and those in Las Vegas perhaps still aren't over losing the Stanley Cup Final in 2018, so they decided to remind him that they haven't forgotten.

The 27-year-old heard some boo birds when announced on Friday night and during the Hardest Shot competition. The booing then spilled out to the All-Star Game as Wilson received some banter from the crowd when announced, but he took the experience in all good fun.

"I think it's good. It's great for the league. It's passion. This is one of the best rinks in the league, and they have passionate fans. The guys get a good chuckle out of it," Wilson told reporters.

Wilson scored in the Metropolitan Division's 6-4 victory over the Pacific Division, and they would later defeat the Central Division 5-3 to win the All-Star Game title.