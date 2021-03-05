Tom Wilson is not concerned about Trent Frederic matching up with Alex Ovechkin

Wilson is not concerned about Frederic matching up with Ovechkin originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals and Boston Bruins played an extremely physical game on Wednesday, particularly Trent Frederic's attempt to agitate Alex Ovechkin. It became a big story across the hockey world afterward, but Tom Wilson was not impressed.

When asked about the Bruins targeting the skilled players, Tom Wilson joked after Friday's morning skate, “I don’t know what you are talking about.”

Frederic pestered Ovechkin all game, even dropping the gloves at one moment in an attempt to fight the Great 8. Ovechkin did not oblige, but Frederic did manage to get under his skin. In the third period, Frederic delivered two cross-checks to Ovechkin and was met with a spear to the groin, an action that resulted in a $5,000 fine for Ovechkin.

In a previous matchup. Frederic managed to get Wilson to drop the gloves with him in the third period of a close game, something that proved to be a mistake for Wilson as the Bruins surged to the win.

On Friday, however, Wilson shrugged off Frederic's efforts to throw the Great 8 off his game.

“Yeah, that was a little weird," Wilson said. "I think if it was the other way there probably would have been a lot more attention drawn to it per se if one of our guys was going after their stars or something like that. It is probably a game within the game. I like to give him the benefit of the doubt, young guy coming into the league dropping the gloves with a star. At the end of the day, we are going to show up, we are going to play hard and we are going to try to get the two points tonight. I think Ovi can more than handle himself. He’s a machine.”

The Caps will face Frederic and Boston in a rematch on Friday at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington.