Tom Wilson is not concerned about Trent Frederic matching up with Alex Ovechkin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
J.J. Regan
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Wilson is not concerned about Frederic matching up with Ovechkin originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals and Boston Bruins played an extremely physical game on Wednesday, particularly Trent Frederic's attempt to agitate Alex Ovechkin. It became a big story across the hockey world afterward, but Tom Wilson was not impressed.

When asked about the Bruins targeting the skilled players, Tom Wilson joked after Friday's morning skate, “I don’t know what you are talking about.”

Frederic pestered Ovechkin all game, even dropping the gloves at one moment in an attempt to fight the Great 8. Ovechkin did not oblige, but Frederic did manage to get under his skin. In the third period, Frederic delivered two cross-checks to Ovechkin and was met with a spear to the groin, an action that resulted in a $5,000 fine for Ovechkin.

In a previous matchup. Frederic managed to get Wilson to drop the gloves with him in the third period of a close game, something that proved to be a mistake for Wilson as the Bruins surged to the win.

On Friday, however, Wilson shrugged off Frederic's efforts to throw the Great 8 off his game.

“Yeah, that was a little weird," Wilson said. "I think if it was the other way there probably would have been a lot more attention drawn to it per se if one of our guys was going after their stars or something like that. It is probably a game within the game. I like to give him the benefit of the doubt, young guy coming into the league dropping the gloves with a star. At the end of the day, we are going to show up, we are going to play hard and we are going to try to get the two points tonight. I think Ovi can more than handle himself. He’s a machine.”

The Caps will face Frederic and Boston in a rematch on Friday at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Washington		+120-1.5O 6.5
Boston		-139+1.5U 6.5
Game Info

Recommended Stories

  • Ovechkin declines fight with Bruins rookie, spears him in the groin instead

    Bruins rookie Trent Frederic was itching to scrap Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, but Ovi had another type of combat in mind.

  • Capitals' Alex Ovechkin and Bruins' Trent Frederic grab the spotlight in Zdeno Chara's return to Boston

    Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin wanted nothing to do with challenge from Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic. But he later delivered some stickwork.

  • Chiefs players congratulate Anthony Sherman on his retirement

    Chiefs players shared their reactions to the news that FB Anthony Sherman would retire following eight seasons with the team.

  • Washington has officially released Alex Smith

    After reports emerged earlier in the week that Alex Smith and Washington would part ways, JP Finlay confirmed on Friday that Smith's time in Washington is indeed done.

  • Anthony Sherman: It’s on to the next chapter

    Fullback Anthony Sherman said last month that he was heading into free agency with the mindset that he’d take less money to remain with the Chiefs, but it appears he’s decided on a different path. Sherman posted a video to his Twitter account captioned “Thank you Chiefs Kingdom” and hashtagged retirement. He delivers a brief [more]

  • Alex Ovechkin fined $5,000 for spearing Bruins’ Frederic

    The $5,000 total is the "maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement."

  • Capitals Mailbag: What does the future hold for Evgeny Kuznetsov?

    This week's mailbag features lots of questions on Evgeny Kuznetsov, some interesting trade ideas, and what happens now with the Caps' goalie tandem?

  • Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman makes incredible exit after announcing retirement

    What did the Kansas City Chiefs' Anthony Sherman do after announcing his retirement after 10 NFL seasons?

  • Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers won’t ‘dwell on negativity’ of injury situation

    The Foxes have Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Ayoze Perez, Dennis Praet, Jonny Evans, James Justin and Wes Morgan sidelined.

  • Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter again after being roasted for commenting on Gillian Anderson 'switching accents'

    Earlier this year, Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria was at the center of controversy after being accused of fabricating her Spanish heritage.

  • Injuries lead to OL Noah Gatlin retiring

    After dealing with multiple injuries during his career, Noah Gatlin has decided to hang up his cleats and retire from football, a UA spokesperson confirmed to HawgBeat. The news, which was first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, comes after he missed the second half of the 2020 season with a concussion. A three-star recruit coming out of Jonesboro in the Class of 2018, Gatlin also missed most of this year's Auburn game because of a lower left leg injury suffered on the first play and the entire 2019 season because of a torn ACL suffered on the first day of fall camp.

  • Red Sox prospect Triston Casas back in Boston for medical issue unrelated to baseball

    Top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas is being examined for a medical issue unrelated to baseball, manager Alex Cora said on Thursday.

  • Celtics' Danny Ainge addresses retirement rumors, notion he tries to 'bury' GMs

    Is Danny Ainge considering retirement? Is he a ruthless negotiator? The Celtics executive cleared the air on some speculation Thursday morning.

  • Chris Simms’ 2021 Draft QB Rankings: why Trevor Lawrence is not the No. 1 pick

    On Wednesday’s PFT Live Chris Simms revealed his highly awaited list of top six quarterbacks of the 2021 class and many were surprised to see where Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence fell on the list. Check out the video above to see where he ended up and why. Be sure to subscribe to Chris Simms Unbuttoned for

  • Celtics vs. Raptors highlights: C's earn fourth straight victory, 132-125

    The Boston Celtics had eight players in double figures vs. the Toronto Raptors as they earned their fourth consecutive victory, 132-125.

  • Lantos Foundation urges Biden on China prisoner swap

    A prominent D.C.-based human rights foundation is urging President Biden to engage Beijing in negotiations for a prisoner exchange, in a letter viewed by Axios.Why it matters: "This is one of the rare situations where the United States’ interest in standing up for human rights and democracy might be able to support your Administration’s desire to find a more productive way forward for our relations with China," the letter states.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Katrina Lantos Swett, president of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice, sent a letter to President Biden on March 1 urging him to initiate a prisoner swap with Beijing by freeing Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, currently held in Canada pending a U.S. extradition request, in exchange for the release of four people: Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadian citizens who have been detained in China for more than two years and who are widely seen as political hostages.Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Agnes Chow and Joshua Wong, who have both been charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under Beijing's new national security law and could face up to life in prison if convicted.Driving the news: Wong and Chow were denied bail on March 4. What they're saying: "I urge you, in conjunction with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, to pursue the possibility of winning release not only for the two imprisoned Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, but also for Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, in exchange for the release of Meng Wanzhou," wrote Lantos Swett."China is guilty of many grave human rights abuses, which certainly cannot be excused or allowed to continue without consequences, but it will benefit the entire world if our two nations can find common ground and ways to work together constructively on matters of global importance."Between the lines: This isn't the first time that a prisoner exchange involving Meng, Kovrig and Spavor has been raised. But opponents argue such a swap would undermine international rule of law and bolster China's claims that Meng's detention was a political decision.Trudeau said last year that exchanging Meng for the two Canadians would reward China's hostage diplomacy and would only empower China to employ the same methods again against Canadian citizens abroad.Go deeper: China embraces hostage diplomacyLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Report: Dolphins trying to trade Kyle Van Noy before releasing him

    The Dolphins told linebacker Kyle Van Noy that they were releasing him earlier this week, but they haven’t made the move official and they may not go that route when it comes to excising Van Noy from the roster. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has not followed through on releasing Van Noy [more]

  • Bills show level of interest in WR prospect Dazz Newsome (report)

    Buffalo Bills show interest in 2021 NFL Draft prospect, UNC WR Dazz Newsome.

  • 2021 MLB Preview: Ranking the top 10 third basemen in league

    Today's game features several immensely talented third basemen who excel at the plate and in the field. John Tomase ranks the top 10 third basemen in MLB heading into the new season.

  • NHL rumors: Bruins, Flyers 'eyeing' defensemen ahead of trade deadline

    The Boston Bruins have the salary cap flexibility to make an impactful move before the April 12 trade deadline as the team gears up for another Stanley Cup Playoff run -- perhaps the last with the team's current veteran core.