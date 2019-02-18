Tom Werner: Red Sox re-signing Craig Kimbrel 'extremely unlikely' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FORT MYERS, Fla. -Throughout the offseason, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has all but ruled out re-signing free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel. He's said on multiple occasions that there are no plans to make a large expenditure for a bullpen arm.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tom Werner echoed Dombrowski's sentiments on Monday. The Red Sox chairman was asked about the chances of re-signing Kimbrel, even to a one-year deal.

"I would say it's extremely unlikely," Werner said.

With Boston apparently out of the Kimbrel sweepstakes, that leaves the Braves, Phillies, Nationals, and Twins as potential suitors for the 2018 World Series champion.

Not only do the Red Sox believe their bullpen already is in good shape, but they're also confident in the state of the entire roster heading into the new season.

"It's possible but I think we're pretty well set," Red Sox owner John Henry said when asked if the team will make any additions this spring. "We're hoping some people that have had injuries will be back this year and fill some important spots."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.