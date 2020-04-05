Before Rickie Fowler made orange his thing, Tom Watson rocked the color to great success during the final round of the 1977 Masters. Watson, at age 27, defeated Jack Nicklaus, 37, by two shots to win the first of two green jackets. Later that year, he would edge Nicklaus in the Open Championship—the Duel in the Sun at Turnberry—for the third of his eight major-championship victories. Scroll on to catch a glimpse of a young Tom in that sporty orange.
Golf Digest When Tom Watson became a major star A 27-year-old Tom Watson entered the 1977 Masters having won just four of his 39 PGA Tour victories, two of which came earlier that year. When Tom Watson became a major star Watson held a share of the 36- and 54-hole leads entering the final round of the 1977 Masters. When Tom Watson became a major star Four consecutive birdies (Nos. 5 through 8) gave Watson control of the tournament heading into the back nine. When Tom Watson became a major star Watson's playing partner, Rik Massengale, kept pace to start the day—trailing Watson by just one stroke heading into the back nine. When Tom Watson became a major star It was Jack Nicklaus, then a five-time Masters champion, who would pose the biggest threat. Jack charged on Sunday, taking the lead after a birdie on the 15th hole. He'd shoot a final-round 66. When Tom Watson became a major star Watson and Nicklaus were tied after 70 holes, but a birdie by Watson at 17 and a bogey by Nicklaus on the 72nd hole gave Watson a two- shot victory. When Tom Watson became a major star Watson's final-round 67 helped him to his first of two green jackets. It was also the second of eight majors Watson would win in his illustrious career. When Tom Watson became a major star Watson would outduel Jack again just months later at the legendary Duel in the Sun at Turnberry. When Tom Watson became a major star Watson's second green jacket (1981) would also come by a two-stroke margin over Jack, and Johnny Miller.