Tom Thibodeau sees Cam Reddish step up for Knicks: 'You get what you earn in this league'

Garrett Stepien
·2 min read
In this article:
The Knicks snapped a skid of four straight losses Thursday, a 116-114 win at the Golden State Warriors, and recently acquired small forward Cam Reddish played a key role in the triumph.

Reddish -- whom the Knicks landed in a Jan. 13 deal via the Atlanta Hawks but, as SNY's Ian Begley reported Wednesday, did not shut down trade requests for entering Thursday's 3 p.m. deadline -- played his best game yet with New York.

In 19 minutes off the bench, Reddish scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting -- including a 1-for-3 clip from long range -- while adding three assists and two steals, and Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau took note.

"Cam has been terrific," Thibodeau said. "And we knew, when we made the trade, that there was a logjam. But his attitude has been terrific. And that's what I go by. And he's going to play based on performance.

"And so, it's how you practice. That's important. It's how you conduct yourself. That's important. You get what you earn. And that's for everyone. That's why (rookie shooting guard) Quentin (Grimes) is in there. It started off with Quentin by the way he practiced. And then when he got his opportunity, he played great for us. He plays tough on every possession.

"To win in this league, you've got to -- have to -- have competitiveness. That's part of it. I don't buy into the thing about potential and all that. You get what you earn in this league."

Through 15 possible Knicks games, Reddish has only played in six.

He was inactive for his first five and was a "did not play, coach's decision" in four of the past 10 contests.

Over those six appearances, Reddish has averaged 5.3 points on 33.3 percent shooting while adding 1.2 rebounds in 11.5 minutes.

