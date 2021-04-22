Tom Thibodeau, Immanuel Quickley explain Knicks' improved shooting during eight-game win streak

Knicks Immanuel Quickley shot three

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was proud of his team after a hard-fought victory in overtime on Wednesday night, beating the Atlanta Hawks 137-127.

"We were disappointed, obviously we didn't close it the way we would've liked," Thibodeau said. "I thought we labored throughout the first half, got going a bit in the fourth quarter and found a way to win, and that was the encouraging thing. I thought we scored very efficiently in the first half and were down two, think we shot sixty percent, but we were high turnover and we put them in the open floor. That team can score points in a hurry and they did. That was a big concern.

"I thought our defense was better in the second half, but I love the way everyone is sticking together and finding a way to win in the end. Lot of resiliency, when we had some guys step up with the centers getting hurt, Norvel [Pelle] going in and giving some good minutes. Everyone's important, you need everyone... You need everyone over the course of the season and we just got to keep scratching wins out."

The Knicks tied a team-high with 19 made threes during Wednesday night's game, just a night after hitting 18 threes against the Charlotte Hornets. Julius Randle and Reggie Bullock both made six three-pointers, while Immanuel Quickley contributed four made threes from deep.

"Well, actually we put a lot of time into shooting, guys come in at night, they do come in for our shootarounds on off days or film days, but there's also shooting days," Thibodeau said. "They made a very serious commitment. And we knew we had to, that was a big concern coming into training camp, was how well we can shoot the three. I think working the way we worked has given them confidence.

"And I've always said the two biggest thing with shooting is confidence and concentration. If you make that commitment to put the work in and improve your shot, and you have a check list on your shot, it helps. You can see we're shooting the right threes too, and that's probably the most important thing. If you're shooting the right threes, and not jacking up any old threes, everyone knows when the ball is being shot, it allows you to get your defense set going back. I think that's important as well."



Story continues

Quickley played aggressive all night long, scoring 20 points off the bench while coming up big once Derrick Rose fouled out at the end of regulation. He spoke about the team's fight during this eight-game win streak and how proud he is to be on the Knicks.

"Just trying to stay locked in, it's a blessing from God to be a New York Knick," Quickley said. "To be on a team like this where everybody is for each other, wants each other success, is having fun. The coaches are pushing for the players to do well. It's just a great environment, a winning environment that you love to be in. We just want to keep pushing, get better each and every day, and that's what we're striving to do."

RJ Barrett spoke about coach Thibodeau's impact on the team, saying that he better be a candidate for NBA Coach of the Year.

"He better be in the running," Barrett said. "We all believe in Thibs. Thibs has been doing a tremendous job turning everything around. The way he has us playing hard every single night, and we're getting wins. Him to the whole staff, night in and night out, everyday working hard, just pushing and pushing. This is a great feeling. I'm sure the fans see how hard we're working and having them in the Garden has been great overall. The whole Knicks organization has just been great."