Tom Thibodeau, Immanuel Quickley explain Knicks' improved shooting during eight-game win streak

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Colin Martin
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Knicks Immanuel Quickley shot three
Knicks Immanuel Quickley shot three

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was proud of his team after a hard-fought victory in overtime on Wednesday night, beating the Atlanta Hawks 137-127.

"We were disappointed, obviously we didn't close it the way we would've liked," Thibodeau said. "I thought we labored throughout the first half, got going a bit in the fourth quarter and found a way to win, and that was the encouraging thing. I thought we scored very efficiently in the first half and were down two, think we shot sixty percent, but we were high turnover and we put them in the open floor. That team can score points in a hurry and they did. That was a big concern.

"I thought our defense was better in the second half, but I love the way everyone is sticking together and finding a way to win in the end. Lot of resiliency, when we had some guys step up with the centers getting hurt, Norvel [Pelle] going in and giving some good minutes. Everyone's important, you need everyone... You need everyone over the course of the season and we just got to keep scratching wins out."

The Knicks tied a team-high with 19 made threes during Wednesday night's game, just a night after hitting 18 threes against the Charlotte Hornets. Julius Randle and Reggie Bullock both made six three-pointers, while Immanuel Quickley contributed four made threes from deep.

"Well, actually we put a lot of time into shooting, guys come in at night, they do come in for our shootarounds on off days or film days, but there's also shooting days," Thibodeau said. "They made a very serious commitment. And we knew we had to, that was a big concern coming into training camp, was how well we can shoot the three. I think working the way we worked has given them confidence.

"And I've always said the two biggest thing with shooting is confidence and concentration. If you make that commitment to put the work in and improve your shot, and you have a check list on your shot, it helps. You can see we're shooting the right threes too, and that's probably the most important thing. If you're shooting the right threes, and not jacking up any old threes, everyone knows when the ball is being shot, it allows you to get your defense set going back. I think that's important as well."

Quickley played aggressive all night long, scoring 20 points off the bench while coming up big once Derrick Rose fouled out at the end of regulation. He spoke about the team's fight during this eight-game win streak and how proud he is to be on the Knicks.

"Just trying to stay locked in, it's a blessing from God to be a New York Knick," Quickley said. "To be on a team like this where everybody is for each other, wants each other success, is having fun. The coaches are pushing for the players to do well. It's just a great environment, a winning environment that you love to be in. We just want to keep pushing, get better each and every day, and that's what we're striving to do."

RJ Barrett spoke about coach Thibodeau's impact on the team, saying that he better be a candidate for NBA Coach of the Year.

"He better be in the running," Barrett said. "We all believe in Thibs. Thibs has been doing a tremendous job turning everything around. The way he has us playing hard every single night, and we're getting wins. Him to the whole staff, night in and night out, everyday working hard, just pushing and pushing. This is a great feeling. I'm sure the fans see how hard we're working and having them in the Garden has been great overall. The whole Knicks organization has just been great."

Recommended Stories

  • Knicks' RJ Barrett: Tom Thibodeau 'better be in the running' for NBA Coach of the Year

    Knicks' Tom Thibodeau would seem like a clear front-runner for the NBA’s Coach of the Year Award. Just ask RJ Barrett.

  • Knicks beat Hawks 122-119, win streak at NBA-best 8 games

    Julius Randle had 40 points and 10 rebounds to lead New York to a 137-127 overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, the Knicks' NBA-best eighth straight win. Randle’s driving layup with eight seconds left in regulation gave New York a 122-119 lead, but Bogdan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left to send the game into overtime. The Knicks scored the first 10 points of the extra session.

  • Obi Toppin, Knicks’ top pick, has limited chances because of Julius Randle

    NEW YORK — Sometimes, it doesn’t seem like Obi Toppin is on the floor, even when he is. The Knicks’ rookie out of Dayton has totaled just seven points over his last six games and did not crack the 10-minute mark in any of those outings. His minutes shortage can be explained best in two words: Julius Randle. If the Knicks know what’s good for them, as they’ve ostensibly known since hiring Tom ...

  • American owners apologize for brazen Super League plot: 'I've let you down'

    Joel Glazer and John Henry, of Manchester United and Liverpool respectively, became scourges of European soccer this week – if they weren't already.

  • Nerlens Noel on why Knicks coaching staff deserves credit for his solid season

    With Mitchell Robinson battling injury all season, Nerlens Noel has been stepping up for the Knicks in his place down low and making the best of it.

  • Randle's 40 points lead Knicks to eighth straight win, beating Hawks 137-127

    The New York Knicks won 137-127 in overtime over the Hawks. Julius Randle had his third 40-point game of the season. The Knicks have won their 8th straight game and are in sole possession of the 4th place in the Eastern Conference.

  • How Jaren Jackson Jr.'s potential return from injury for Grizzlies impacts the Blazers

    The Grizzlies forward hasn't played all year, but he's close to returning.

  • Knicks likely to sign center Norvel Pelle to new contract

    The Knicks are likely to sign center Norvel Pelle to new contract once his second 10-day contract expires, reports SNY's Ian Begley.

  • Hawks G Trae Young ruled out vs. Knicks after painful ankle injury

    Trae Young did not return after suffering an ankle sprain on Wednesday.

  • Wizards rookie Deni Avdija reportedly suffers broken ankle on gruesome fall

    Deni Avdija's rookie season is reportedly over.

  • Joel Embiid comes stunningly close to making full-court buzzer beater

    How did this not go in?

  • Hield's late 3 lifts Kings past Timberwolves 128-125

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Buddy Hield scored 29 points, including a 3-pointer with 8.8 seconds remaining, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 128-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Moments after Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell missed from above the arc, Hield came back the other way and hit his seventh 3 of the game to help Sacramento avoid being swept in the three-game season series with the Timberwolves. ''It was good to see him shooting and making his shot tonight,'' Kings coach Luke Walton said.

  • Anthony Davis plans to play vs. Mavericks on Thursday after 9-week absence

    Davis said he was worried that he tore his Achilles tendon when he suffered a calf strain in February.

  • Blazers suffer yet another one-point loss at home, but really are improving

    Portland loses by a single point for the third time in its last four defeats.

  • Ohtani throws 4 shutout innings, Trout, Pujols homer for LA

    Any time Shohei Ohtani takes the mound for the Los Angeles Angels, it's a must-see experience. Ohtani became the first starting pitcher since at least 1901 to toss four shutout innings with at least six walks and seven strikeouts. According to Sportradar, Ohtani joined Colorado right-hander Tyler Chatwood (2017) and Bill Bailey of the 1914 Baltimore Terrapins as the only starting pitchers to go five innings or fewer and allow no runs on one hit with at least six walks and seven strikeouts.

  • Game Recap: Knicks 137, Hawks 127

    Led by Julius Randles 40 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, the Knicks defeated the Hawks in overtime, 137-127, earning their eighth consecutive win, currently the longest winning streak in the NBA. Immanuel Quickley added 20 points (14 in the 4th + OT) for the Knicks in the victory, while Clint Capela tallied 25 points and 22 rebounds for the Hawks in the losing effort, his 6th consecutive game with 15+ rebounds. The Knicks improve to 33-27 on the season, while the Hawks fall to 32-27.

  • Why Julius Randle is an All-NBA candidate with Knicks' playoff berth in reach | Ian Begley

    SNY's NBA Insider Ian Begley details the emergence of Knicks power forward Julius Randle as a candidate to make the All-NBA team. After a disappointing performance last season, Randle is now playing at an elite level and has the Knicks on the cusp of their first playoff berth since 2013. About Ian Begley: Ian Begley joined SNY in 2019 as the network's first NBA Insider covering the Knicks and Nets. His show, "The Putback with Ian Begley," appears weekly on SNY.tv, and Begley is also a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to get the latest from SNY here: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Randle's contract, Thibodeau Coach of the Year, Zion Williamson loves New York | Inside Out | SportsNite

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley checks in on several New York Knicks hot topics, including comments from Zion Williamson about how much he likes playing in New York, and how far into the future it will be before the Knicks could even think about signing him. Begley also talks about Julius Randle potentially playing his way to a max contract, and the case for Tom Thibodeau to win NBA Coach of the Year. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About Ian Begley Ian Begley joined SNY in 2019 as the network's first NBA Insider covering the Knicks and Nets. His show, "The Putback with Ian Begley," appears weekly on SNY.tv, and Begley is also a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to get the latest from SNY here: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Derek Chauvin conviction on Clippers' and Trail Blazers' minds Tuesday night

    Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers players described their emotions hours after Derek Chauvin was convicted of killing George Floyd.

  • Raptors ride strong 3rd quarter to 114-103 win over Nets

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Pascal Siakam had 27 points and nine rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 25 points and the Toronto Raptors seized control in the third quarter in a 114-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, extending their winning streak to four games. Kyrie Irving had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Bruce Brown added 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Nets, who again played without the injured Kevin Durant. You've got to play with the guys who are there,'' said Joe Harris, whose hot shooting got the Nets off to a good start.