Tom Thibodeau discusses Knicks' Kemba Walker situation: 'I have to do what I think is best'

Knicks Kemba Walker drives black jersey celtics

A few days after Kemba Walker said he and Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hadn't spoken since Walker was initially removed from the rotation, Thibodeau weighed in.

"With all players, there's gonna be frustrations," Thibodeau told reporters on Monday after practice. "I've got great respect for Kemba."

Added Thibodeau:



"I talk to the team every day and I talk to every player appropriately. That's what a head coach's job is. But I have an appreciation for frustration. He's an accomplished player. I have to do what I think is best for the team. And that's how I'm gonna make my decisions."

Walker, who did not play from Nov. 30 to Dec. 16 (a span of nine games, during which the Knicks went 2-7), was inserted back into the starting lineup on Saturday against the Celtics in Boston because of the Knicks' COVID outbreak and an injury to Derrick Rose.

In addition to being without Rose on Saturday, the Knicks were missing six players due to COVID protocol -- RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride, and Kevin Knox.



After Walker scored 29 points in 37 minutes, he told reporters he “hates” not being in the lineup and discussed whether he wants to remain with the Knicks.

"I want to play," he said. "I don't know. So it is what it is. ... I don't know what the future holds, you know? I do feel like I have a lot to give still. I don't know. That's up to these guys."

Added Walker:

"I know I should be playing, so no question. It feels great. But whatever situation I'm in, I'm gonna stay locked in, stay prepared. Whatever the team needs from me, I'll be there for them."

It is unclear whether Walker will play when the Knicks host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.