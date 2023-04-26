Tom Thibodeau’s coaching a big reason why Knicks are on verge of advancing in 2023 NBA playoffs

Ian Begley
·3 min read
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) talks with head coach Tom Thibodeau.
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) talks with head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Two hundred and seventy-three teams in NBA history have had a 3-1 lead in a seven-game series. Two hundred and sixty teams have gone on to win that series.

So history says that the Knicks are well-positioned to get to the second round of the NBA playoffs for just the second time since the 2000-01 season.

They have a 3-1 series lead over the Cavaliers entering Game 5 on Wednesday night.

That alone is an indication that Tom Thibodeau and his staff have done a good job coaching this season.

Thibodeau & Co. changed the 2022-23 season when the coach decided to trim the rotation to nine players in early December. At the time, the Knicks were 10-13 and coming off of an embarrassing home loss to the Mavericks.

I firmly believe that they were a few losses away from major organizational changes.

But when Thibodeau shifted to a nine-man rotation (removing Derrick Rose and Evan Fournier and inserting Miles McBride), the Knicks took off.

They went 37-22 in that span and finished fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Thibodeau and his staff have also made some key decisions in the series against Cleveland:

- Switching their screeners from Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson to guards and wings in pick-and-rolls, as detailed by The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor. This was a major shift from the regular season and has allowed them to take advantage of the Cavs’ pick-and-roll defense against Jalen Brunson.

- Taking advantage of the Cavs’ decision to put Darius Garland on Brunson in Game 4, as noted by Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

- Sticking with RJ Barrett after he struggled with his shot in the first two games of the series. Barrett was instrumental in Knicks wins in Game 3 and Game 4.

- Employing a defensive strategy that has limited Donovan Mitchell to 30 percent shooting from beyond the arc and 16 turnovers in four games.

- Sticking with a lineup that included Obi Toppin, Isaiah Hartenstein, Josh Hart, Brunson and Barrett for much of the fourth quarter in their Game 4 win. Around the six-minute mark, Thibodeau had a decision to make: go back to Randle or stick with a lineup that had outscored Cleveland by eight points in a three-minute span midway through the fourth. He chose to stick with the lineup, and the Knicks walked off the floor with a win.

Of course, Thibodeau and his staff haven’t been perfect this series. No coaching staff bats 1.000 on decisions in a single game, let alone a series.

Ben Ritholz details how Thibodeau and his staff could have done things differently earlier in the Game 4 win.

But the bottom line is the Knicks have a 3-1 series lead in a season in which they floundered for the first two months. They have a chance to get to the second round for the second time in 23 years. Thibodeau & Co. have battled through the cauldron of coaching in New York and established a winning foundation here.

For that, the coach deserves some credit.