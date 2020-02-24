Tom Thibodeau is '90 percent' likely to become Knicks next head coach: report

Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller may be holding down the fort for now, but finding a permanent head coach will be on the organization's agenda this offseason -- if the search already hasn't begun.

With Leon Rose set to become the team's next president following the firing of Steve Mills, many have speculated on who the now-former basketball agent would want to bring in. Tom Thibodeau, a close friend of Rose's, is a name that has been brought up and some believe him to be the favorite for the position.

Well, according to SI's Jonathan Macri, he says "one person with knowledge" of the Knicks' thinking believes the odds of Thibodeau becoming the next head coach is "90 percent."

While this may be the case, SNY's Ian Begley reported earlier that "one opposing executive keeping tabs on the process" said "it would be foolish" to assume Rose would lock in on Thibodeau, or even Jeff Van Gundy who is another friend of his.

Knicks owner James Dolan was intrigued by the possibility of hiring Thibodeau as coach in 2016, sources told Begley. Based on that, it's safe to assume that Dolan would support a Thibodeau hire in 2020.

In 2016, under then-team president Phil Jackson, the Knicks didn't reach out to Thibodeau. He took a job as Timberwolves president and head coach. At the time, he was extremely interested in coaching the Knicks and that interest remains for Thibodeau, who is out of coaching after losing his job in Minnesota in Jan. 2019.

Other names that have been brought up in these early coaching search stages are Mark Jackson, Jay Wright, and John Calipari. But Begley has heard Wright's chances for the job being "very remote," and Calipari has already refuted the rumor that he'd leave Kentucky to head to the NBA. It's a rumor that stems from his long friendship with Rose as well.