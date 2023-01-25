Tom Telesco unperturbed by the Chargers’ cap situation heading into offseason

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco talked about the team’s future and his organization’s trajectory heading into the offseason.

With a total cap liability well over the league’s maximum, Los Angeles seems destined to make some hard moves over the next several months to get their spending back to where it needs to be before the new season starts.

Asked how the upcoming free agency frenzy might differ from previous years, Telesco wasn’t sure how the Chargers’ cap situation might affect his ability to make moves to improve Los Angeles’ roster.

“I don’t know about other offseasons. It may be different than last year’s offseason. Every year is a little bit different. This year will be a little bit different, not as much [salary cap] space to work with, which is fine. Every offseason is a little bit different. Certainly, this year will be different than last year’s.”

The Chargers are currently projected to be $19.4 million over the salary cap in 2023, the fifth-worst situation in the NFL. Therefore, after going all out in free agency a year ago, it’s unlikely that Telesco will swing for the fences.

Instead, he may have to make some tough decisions to free up some cap space to sign a rookie class and free agents, as well as extend eligible players like quarterback Justin Herbert.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire