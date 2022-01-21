Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said in a Thursday press conference that he saw the 2021 season as an “exciting start” to head coach Brandon Staley’s time with the team and that he’s a supporter of Staley’s approach to taking risks on fourth downs, but he was less forthcoming when it come to contract matters.

The futures of players like wide receiver Mike Williams and safety Derwin James came up and Telesco didn’t offer any hints about the team’s plans. Williams is set for free agency after setting career highs in catches and receiving yards, but Telesco didn’t say if the team is considering the franchise tag to ensure he doesn’t hit the open market.

“I’m just I’m thankful we drafted him, and thankfully, he’s here,” Telesco said, via Fernando Ramirez of SI.com. “We’ll figure out the future moving forward. But he’s a big part of the football team this year, and he has been in the past as well.”

James has one year left on his current deal and the prospect of an extension was also something that Telesco was noncommittal about on Thursday.

That one’s no secret as far as what he means to the defense and all football team,” Telesco said. “I can’t say enough good things about him as a player and as a person, as a leader for us. Big part of this. Major part of this.”

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph, cornerback Chris Harris, and edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu are other impending free agents with the Chargers, so there are plenty of decisions for Telesco to make as he tries to get the Chargers to the playoffs for the third time in last 10 years.

Tom Telesco not ready to talk new contracts for Mike Williams, Derwin James originally appeared on Pro Football Talk