Tom Telesco has “no updates” on an extension for Justin Herbert

With Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts becoming the first quarterback in the 2020 draft class to receive a second contract, the spotlight now goes to the Chargers and Bengals as they prepare to lock up Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, respectfully.

Los Angeles General Manager Tom Telesco held his pre-draft press conference on Monday and was asked about that process.

Via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, Telesco initially said that he has “no updates” on a potential new deal for Herbert. When asked if that meant there had been no progress, Telesco clarified that he’s not going to deliver public play-by-play on the negotiations and his next update will hopefully be an announcement about an extension.

Telesco also added that the Chargers will decide on fifth-year options after the draft. There’s ostensibly no choice to be made for Herbert, as L.A. will certainly pick that up — even as the club is negotiating an extension. But the team also has linebacker Kenneth Murray’s fifth-year option to consider.

Herbert was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and a Pro Bowler after throwing for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdowns in 2021. In 17 games last season, Herbert completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 4,739 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The club is implementing a new offense for 2023 under new coordinator Kellen Moore.

