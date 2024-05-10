Tom Telesco: Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell will compete and we'll see how it plays out

Once the Raiders selected Brock Bowers at No. 13 overall, it was clear that the team planned to proceed with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as its top two quarterbacks for 2024.

In an interview with NFL Network on Thursday, General Manager Tom Telesco said that the two quarterbacks will compete through the offseason program and training camp. While Minshew's experience likely gives him a leg up on O'Connell, either player could end up as QB1 once the season starts.

"[W]e'll see how it plays out," Telesco said. "I thought Aidan did an excellent job last year in a really difficult situation where the head coach changed, the coordinator changed, and he played really good football down the stretch. I've had a chance to be around him a little bit more in the building and you kind of see the quarterback intangibles that are there, which is nice to have, that you have to have as a franchise quarterback.

"And then with Gardner, you know, Gardner played well last year with the Colts. I mean, he was in the Pro Bowl, so obviously had a pretty good year. He's always performed at a high level when he's given that opportunity, so to have both those guys here competing for the job, we'll see how it goes."

Minshew piloted the Colts to a 7-6 record in games he started last season, passing for 3,305 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for three touchdowns.

O’Connell started 10 games for Las Vegas as a rookie, compiling a 5-5 record. He threw for 2,218 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven picks.