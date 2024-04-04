Tom Serratore named National Coach of the Year finalist, 2 Beavers earn monthly honors

Apr. 3—BEMIDJI — CCHA Coach of the Year and Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore has been announced as a finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award given to the AHCA Division I Men's Hockey Coach of the Year.

Serratore is one of nine finalists announced for the award, which was selected by the nation's 64 NCAA Division I head coaches. The winner will be announced Wednesday, April 10.

This is the ninth time Serratore has been a finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award and the first since 2019-20. He has never won the award.

The Spencer Penrose Award is named in memory of the Colorado Springs, Colo., benefactor who built the Broadmoor Hotel Complex, the site of the first 10 NCAA championship hockey tournaments. The award will be presented on Wednesday, May 1, at the 2024 AHCA Convention at the Naples Grande Hotel in Naples, Fla.

Serratore led the Beavers to their second-ever MacNaughton Cup Championship and first since 2017, clearing the field by nine points. He posted a 15-7-2 league record, finishing the regular season on a nine-game unbeaten streak (7-0-2). He notched the eighth 20-win season (20-16-2) in his career, which included a BSU Division I record 11-game unbeaten streak (10-0-1) and the team's second Mason Cup Championship appearance in three years.

Bemidji State boasted a school record of four CCHA First Team selections: captain Kyle Looft, Eric Pohlkamp, Lleyton Roed and Mattias Sholl. The Beavers had the CCHA Defenseman of the Year (Looft), Best Defensive Defenseman (Looft), Co-Best Defensive Forward of the Year (Jackson Jutting) and Goaltender of the Year (Sholl), with Kasper Magnussen earning Third Star in the Mason Cup Championship.

Looft was twice named Defenseman of the Month (October and November) and Pohlkamp claimed the honor twice as well (February and March), while Adam Flammang picked up a Forward of the Month honor (February). The Beavers also had 19 weekly award-winners, including a team-high four from Looft.

The Beavers went 15-7-0 at home this season, losing just twice at the Sanford Center after Jan. 1. They swept Ferris State in the Mason Cup quarterfinals before topping Lake Superior State in the semifinals, 4-1, but ultimately fell to Michigan Tech in the title game, 2-1.

The CCHA has announced its Players of the Month for March.

Two student-athletes from the Bemidji State team were recognized. Mattias Sholl and Eric Pohlkamp garnered Goaltender and Defenseman of the Month accolades after leading the Beavers to a 5-1-0 record in March.

Sholl led all CCHA goalies in goals-against average (1.41) and save percentage (.942), going 4-1-0 in five March starts. He totaled 114 saves in 297:48 minutes of action, recording a league-high two shutouts. He had at least 20 saves in four of his five appearances, including a high of 28 in a 6-0 MacNaughton Cup-clinching shutout of Minnesota State on March 1.

Pohlkamp led all CCHA defensemen with seven points on four goals and three assists while pacing all conference skaters with a plus-10 on-ice rating. Two of his tallies came on the power play, while one was a game-winner. Leading all blueliners with 21 shots on goal, Pohlkamp's month was highlighted by putting up three points, including the overtime-winning goal, in a 5-4 victory over Ferris State in Game 1 of the Mason Cup Semifinals.