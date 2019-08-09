Tom Savage heads to locker room in Detroit

Matthew Stafford isn’t playing in Thursday night’s game against the Patriots, which meant that Tom Savage got the start at quarterback for the Lions.

That did not turn out well for Savage. Savage was sacked three times in the first two Detroit possessions and headed to the locker room after the third one ended the second offensive drive of the night.

Savage’s head hit the turf when he was wrestled down by Patriots linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley and he’s almost certainly being evaluated for a concussion in the locker room.

With Stafford not playing, David Fales is the only other quarterback dressed for Thursday night’s game. He’ll likely be handling the offense the rest of the way and the Lions could be in the market for another signal caller if Savage does wind up missing some time.