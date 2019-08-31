Tom Savage among Lions’ cuts to 53

The Lions have reset their quarterback room, keeping a pair of recently acquired backups to Matthew Stafford.

The Lions released Tom Savage and Luis Perez among their cuts to get to the 53-man roster limit, leaving Josh Johnson and David Blough behind Matthew Stafford.

Johnson was signed three weeks ago, and they traded for Blough Friday, freshening up a group they hope to never use.

The Lions released the following players to get to 53: Cornerback Johnathan Alston, defensive tackle John Atkins, linebacker Malik Carney, tight end Jerome Cunningham, tackle Andrew Donnal, linebacker Garret Dooley, wide receiver Jonathan Duhart, defensive tackle P.J. Johnson, defensive tackle Fredrick Jones, wide receiver Tom Kennedy, center Leo Koloamatangi, linebacker Steven Longa, tight end Isaac Nauta, tackle Matt Nelson, linebacker Anthony Pittman, wide receiver Brandon Powell, defensive tackle Ray Smith, running back Justin Stockton, cornerback Teez Tabor, running back Mark Thompson, tight end Austin Traylor, safety Charles Washington, and defensive end Jonathan Wynn. They also waived/injured wide receiver Andy Jones.