Tom Rogers: Wales wing signs new Scarlets deal

Tom Rogers has won four Wales caps

Wales wing Tom Rogers has agreed a new deal with home club Scarlets.

The 25-year-old made his debut for the region as a teenager in 2017 and has scored 14 tries in 54 appearances.

He has also played five times for Wales, including the non-cap Test against Barbarians in November, but was released from the Six Nations squad last week due to injury.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: "He's an exciting player and there is a lot more growth in him."

He added: "Tom is one of a number of young players in this squad who has come through our pathway, grabbed their opportunities in a Scarlets jersey and gone on to play international rugby.

"Being a local boy, he understands what the club means to the community and what we represent. It's fantastic that he has signed a new contract."

Rogers, who has also represented Wales at under-20s and Sevens level, said: "I grew up supporting the Scarlets [so] I love playing here and the brand of rugby we play.

"It has been a tough campaign so far, but there's a huge amount of talent in the squad, who are determined to turn things around in the second half of this season."