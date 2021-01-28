Tom Rathman retires after 31 years in the NFL

Former NFL fullback Tom Rathman is now former NFL running backs coach Tom Rathman.

Rathman has announced his retirement after 31 years in the NFL.

“Tom Rathman’s three seasons with the Colts caps an unbelievable NFL career that spans 31 years as a player and coach,” Colts coach Frank Reich said in a statement. “He made an immediate impact in our running back room upon his arrival and he deserves a tremendous amount of credit for the development of our backs into multifaceted players. We’ll miss hearing his infamous ‘squeeze it!’ from the sideline at practice and on gameday.”

A third-round pick in 1986, Rathman spent eight years with the 49ers and one with the Rams. He won Super Bowls with San Francisco to cap the 1988 and 1989 seasons.

Rathman is a member of the 49ers Hall of Fame.

He served as running backs coach for the 49ers from 1997 through 2002, the Lions from 2003 through 2005, the Raiders in 2007 and 2008, the 49ers again from 2009 through 2016, and the Colts from 2018 through 2020.

“It was an honor to represent the NFL for more than 30 years as a coach and player,” Rathman said. “I was proud to represent and coach some outstanding players and I’m thankful for my time in Indianapolis. I’ll always be a Colts fan.”

We wish the 58-year-old Rathman well as he moves on from a great career in the NFL.

