Tom Pidcock to Tackle Crans-Montana World Cup Just Six Days Before Tour de France

Last week, Tom Pidcock of INEOS Grenadiers won the Nové Město World Cup for the fourth year in a row. The day after his win, he rode 141 miles from Barcelona to his home in Andorra, Spain. So maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise that the British cyclist who can seemingly do it all just announced that he will race Crans-Montana in the Swiss Alps just six days before the 2024 Tour de France begins.

And his calendar doesn’t end there. He will follow the Tour with an attempt to defend his gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games.

Despite his recent focus on mountain biking, Pidcock says training for World Cup racing and WorldTour racing overlap. According to GCN , he said, “I don't train on my mountain bike as much as I should, but [road and mountain bikes] are quite interchangeable. Of course, now, this time of year, I’m doing longer efforts in preparation for the Tour, more volume. But they all complement each other.”

If Pidcock is anything, it’s versatile. He won the Shimano Supercup Massi in La Nucía, Spain, in February, and then in April, took the top step at Amstel Gold. There, he narrowly beat Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and Tiesj Benoot (Visma-Lease a Bike) with an exciting sprint finish.

At the Tour de France, Pidcock will be a team leader for INEOS Grenadiers alongside Carlos Rodríguez. This will be a familiar dynamic from last year when Rodríguez won a stage and finished fifth overall. Pidcock was 13th overall after faltering a bit in the second week.

According to GCN , Pidcock’s coach has challenged him to finish inside the top five in the GC at the Tour and to take a stage win. These are lofty goals for anyone this year, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) all confirmed to race, not to mention the still undecided Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

