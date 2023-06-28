Tom Pidcock: ‘Seeing someone I raced with die descending hit hard’

Tom Pidcock will be hoping to repeat his heroics at Alpe d’Huez a year ago at this year's Tour - Velo/Dario Belingheri

The image of Tom Pidcock swooping down the Galibier during last year’s Tour de France, en route to his epic stage win atop Alpe d’Huez, is one that is seared into the brain of anyone fortunate enough to have witnessed it. Cornering at times like a MotoGP rider, and touching speeds in excess of 100kph, it was an extraordinary demonstration in the art of descending. Many fans will be hoping to see more of the same from him at this year’s Tour, which begins in Bilbao on Saturday. Pidcock hopes to oblige. Descending is, he says, one of his great loves. But he cannot deny the death of Swiss rider Gino Mader, who fell into a ravine during a high-speed descent at the recent Tour de Suisse and tragically succumbed to his injuries, hit him hard.

“Obviously it was a very emotional day for everyone in cycling, especially those who were in [the Tour de] Suisse, and his team-mates and his family,” Pidcock says from his home in Andorra after a final training day before departing for Bilbao. “I think one of those feelings – you know, besides all the other ones – was that descending is something that I love, and someone who I raced with died descending. It hit home quite hard for me in that way.”

It has been an emotional few weeks in the world of cycling after the tragic death of Swiss rider Gino Mader - Getty Images/Dario Belingheri

This year’s Tour will once again be a celebration of cycling, with no shortage of interesting storylines; the yellow jersey battle between UAE Team Emirates’ two-time winner Tadej Pogacar and Jumbo-Visma’s reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard; Mark Cavendish’s bid, in his final Tour, to take that record 35th stage win that would lift him clear of Eddy Merckx and into outright ownership of the Tour stage wins record; Pidcock’s own general classification ambitions, more on which shortly. The subject of descending is bound to be in the spotlight, too, following cycling’s latest tragic accident.

There have been calls since Mader’s death to ban high-speed descents into finishes, or in the final kilometres of races. Pidcock is unsure about that. Descending is one of his strengths, so it would be removing a potential weapon from his arsenal. But more generally, he feels it is an intrinsic part of the sport. And while efforts can always be made to improve safety, it is also up to riders to assess the risks and ride accordingly.

“I guess, you know, unless we all want to race round the motor racing circuits, then we have to accept that we will be racing down descents,” he notes, adding that Mader’s accident was particularly unfortunate. “There was a tailwind, and it was a corner that wasn’t so sharp, but then it kind of closed in a little bit. It’s just one of those…” His voice tails off. “I think risks are involved in cycling, and sometimes, you know, it doesn’t happen often, but it can go wrong. I guess we do what we can to mitigate those risks but they’ll never be gone.”

‘I think we have to be realistic’

Pidcock is not naturally one of life’s worriers. The 23-year-old from Leeds is rather famed for the nonchalance he radiates, which contrasts sharply with the scale of the challenges he likes to take on, and his extraordinary success in those challenges – cyclo-cross world gold, Olympic mountain biking gold (he seeks to defend his title in Paris next year), Strade Bianche winner, Tour de France queen stage winner, to name but a few.

Above all, he is someone who clearly, demonstrably, wants to have fun on a bike, which is what makes him so exciting to watch.

Pidcock is hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous champions Bradley Wiggins (left), Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas - EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo

So what can we expect from him this year? He is already on record as saying he would like to win the Tour one year, that he believes he can follow in the wheel tracks of Sir Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas. But for the moment, he is content simply to “build on last year’s race”. That means staying up on general classification for as long as possible and targeting stages. This time, ideally, stages that the other general classification contenders are going for. Pidcock is well aware that his win on Alpe d’Huez, while thrilling, was not in a head-to-head against the likes of Pogacar and Vingegaard.

How confident is he? “It’s been a bit of a strange run-in to this year’s Tour, to be honest,” he says of his form. “I mean, Suisse [where he finished 22nd overall, over 20 minutes down], I was in a weird place coming straight from training camp, not really where I thought or imagined I would be. It wasn’t ideal that I didn’t have good feelings there.

“But I think I did good work [at altitude] in Tenerife. It was my first time there with the team. So yeah, it should help me make a step this year. My goals are to try and win stages and see where I can end up on the GC [general classification].” Could he disrupt the Pogacar and Vingegaard show? “I don’t think that’s our race this year, to be honest. I think we have to be realistic.”

Yellow jersey a target on opening stage

With no clear podium favourite, the Ineos line-up this year looks set up for stage-hunting. Pidcock and Egan Bernal, returning following a horrific training accident 18 months ago, will try to stay up on general classification. But the team’s brief as a whole will be to ride aggressively. They have chosen to omit the experience and leadership of a workhorse such as Luke Rowe, their long-time road captain, for exciting youngsters such as Britain’s Ben Turner and Spain’s Carlos Rodriguez. Deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth expects his team to be “very active” in the stages.

Could one of those stages be the first one on Saturday? A brutal opener features a whopping 3,300 metres of climbing, with the final climb, the Côte de Pike, a nasty kicker that averages 10 per cent over 2km. It looks tailor-made for Pidcock. But then you could say the same for a dozen others, including Pogacar and Vingegaard.

Does he fancy yellow? “It suits my characteristics,” he concedes. “But going into the first stage of a grand tour, there’s already a lot going on, anything can happen. Your legs can be anywhere.”

Could Pidcock be the next superstar of British cycling? - Getty Images/Dario Belingheri

It is easy to forget sometimes that Pidcock is still only 23. The amount of pressure on his shoulders. With Cavendish retiring at the end of this year, and others of that golden generation not long behind, more than ever British cycling looks to the Leeds-born rider to entertain, to inspire. Especially with British cycling in such a tough place, with domestic teams and races falling by the wayside. Pidcock denies feeling any extra pressure. “I haven’t even thought about that, to be honest,” he insists. “But I think you’re right, British cycling as a whole at the moment is not in a place where anyone wants it to be. I think, you know, we’ve got so many riders now in the WorldTour more than ever, and yet the British scene is in the worst place I’ve ever seen it.”

Whatever he does at this Tour one suspects Pidcock – who arrived in Bilbao on Tuesday, with girlfriend Beth and dog Bear – will be worth watching, although even he cautions not to expect too much. Watching episode three of Netflix’s newly released Tour de France: Unchained docu-series, featuring that incredible descent off the Galibier, brought home to him the magnitude of that victory.

“I thought after last year’s race, with better preparation and changing a few things, I could make a step quite easily,” he says, laughing. “But after watching the Netflix thing, actually my win last year was quite spectacular. So I think I’ll find it quite hard to top, actually. But let’s see.”

