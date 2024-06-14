Tom Pidcock and Only Tom Pidcock Will Decide What a Successful Tour de France Looks Like

Michael Steele - Getty Images

If you’ve been watching the second season of Netflix’s Tour de France Unchained , and have gotten to Episode 5, you may have some new opinions about Tom Pidcock MBE of INEOS-Grenadiers. The episode makes it pretty clear that he tends to put his own goals and missions above the team’s.

“I am going to decide what I want my Tour to be this year. Nobody else. Otherwise, you don’t get anything from me. I need to be able to believe in my mission at the Tour,” he said in a recent interview with the PA Media news agency.

“I completely understand where I want to be and what I need to do to achieve it. It’s not always simple, but the people in my corner, they know how I work.”

The Netflix episode depicts the 2023 Tour de France, during which Pidcock clearly struggled with team strategy and dynamics. His teammate Carlos Rodríguez seemed to have gotten used to dealing with Pidcock’s attitude.

At 24 years old, the Brit has certainly proven himself to be incredibly versatile, having won numerous mountain bike, cyclocross, and one-day races. On the road, he’s taken victories at Amstel Gold Race, Strade Bianche, and the famous Alpe d’Huez stage at the 2022 Tour de France. But can he be a GC contender?

Pidcock is signed through the 2027 season, as is Rodríguez, who recently placed fourth overall at the Critérium du Dauphiné. Many teams have multiple potential team leaders, but with INEOS-Grenadiers, it seems like everyone is working around Pidcock, in order to preserve his ego.

The Escape Collective reported that INEOS has publicly stated that Pidcock’s Tour campaign this year will focus on the GC, but how that will play out in conjunction with Rodríguez’s ambitions remains to be seen.

No matter what the plan is going in, expect Pidcock to tweak things as he sees fit.

You Might Also Like