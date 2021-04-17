Tom Pidcock misses out by narrowest margin at Amstel Gold as Wout van Aert pips Briton

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John MacLeary
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Pidcock (left) was runner-up to Wout van Aert (right) at Amstel Gold following a photo-finish &#x002014;&#xa0; - GETTY IMAGES
Tom Pidcock (left) was runner-up to Wout van Aert (right) at Amstel Gold following a photo-finish — - GETTY IMAGES

Sunday April 18 — Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt, 216.7km

Tom Pidcock missed out on winning his second successive race by the narrowest of margins on Sunday after the Ineos Grenadiers rider was adjudged to have finished second to Wout van Aert in a photo-finish at the end of the Amstel Gold Race in the Dutch province of Limburg.

Just four days after landing the first win of his career, Pidcock once again was able to challenge for honours in a tough one-day race as the 21-year-old Briton and his Ineos Grenadiers team-mates rode an aggressive race as they were able to place three riders — Pidcock, Richard Carapaz and Michal Kwiatkowski — in the leading group of protagonists as the lumpy circuitous 216.7-kilometre race neared the business end of the day.

Following over four hours of relatively sedate racing, Amstel Gold exploded into life in the final 30km with numerous short attacks going off the front. However, Van Aert, Pidcock and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finally escaped clear before riding to the line where there was, once again, yet another dramatic conclusion to the day's racing.

With the chasing group nearing the trio, Van Aert opened up his sprint around 200 metres from the line with Pidcock jumping straight onto his wheel. Around 75m to go the Ineos Grenadiers rider came around Van Aert, but the Belgian countered with another surge only for Pidcock to launch a late lunge for the line. Although inconclusive to the naked eye, the race was awarded to Van Aert who sealed a Jumbo-Visma double after Marianne Vos had won the women's edition earlier in the day.

Amstel Gold Race | April 18, 2021
Amstel Gold Race | April 18, 2021
Brabantse Pijl: Pidcock lands maiden win in Flanders

Wednesday April 14 — Leuven to Overijse, 201.7km

Tom Pidcock&#xa0; - GETTY IMAGES
Tom Pidcock - GETTY IMAGES

Tom Pidcock prepared for his first assault on the Ardennes Classics in the best way imaginable when the young Briton landed the maiden win of his career, the hilly Brabantse Pijl, just four days before Amstel Gold Race.

Pidcock, a first-year neo-pro with Ineos Grenadiers, has impressed having taken the step up from the under-23s finishing third at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and fifth at Strade Bianche before completing a packed cobbled classics campaign. It is the triumvirate of Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, collectively known as the Ardennes Classics — despite Amstel Gold taking place in the nearby Limburg region over the Dutch border — where Pidcock, though, is expected to come into his own. Weighing in at just 58kg and having the ability to produce short intense bursts of power, the short vertiginous slopes that characterise the trio of Dutch and Belgian races, typically favour those in the mould of the 21-year-old, riders known as puncheurs.

Pidcock who in a recent interview with Telegraph Sport said he expected to win 'one or two' races in his first year, delivered on that promise by beating Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in a two-up sprint in Flanders at Brabantse Pijl, while Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) was third having lost contact in the final few hundred metres.

In taking his first victory on only his 11th day of racing as a professional, Pidcock also became the first Briton to win Brabantse Pijl. Having overhauled the powerful Van Aert in the finale of the 202-kilometre race, the Yorkshireman said he had been confident of taking the win.

“I always go into sprints like this with confidence,” he said. “Wout was pulling super hard every time when we got away, maybe too hard in the end. I waited and when Wout went I got a little boxed in but I could rush to Wout and came past him.

“I knew I was going well into this race because I finally had a good week of training with no interruptions. It was nice to actually be good in the race.”

Brabantse Pijl &#x002014; selected results and details
Brabantse Pijl — selected results and details

Recommended Stories

  • Takeaways from Alabama's A-Day game

    Several stars were missing, and the stadium was limited to 50 percent capacity. Still, football was back in Tuscaloosa

  • Bellator 257 results: Vadim Nemkov outlasts Phil Davis to defend title, advance in grand prix

    Vadim Nemkov continued his unbeaten run in Bellator and moves on to the semifinals of the light heavyweight tournament.

  • Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless

    “There was no one in the driver’s seat," Sgt. Cinthya Umanzor of the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said. The 2019 Tesla Model S was traveling at a high rate of speed, when it failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway, crashing to a tree and bursting into flames, local television station KHOU-TV said. After the fire was extinguished, authorities located 2 occupants in the vehicle, with one in the front passenger seat while the other was in the back seat of the Tesla, the report said, citing Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

  • How Manchester United unlocked stubborn Burnley

    Robbie Earle goes to the tactics board to outline Manchester United's strategy in their hard-fought win against Burnley in Matchweek 32.

  • Reports: Six PL clubs to join new Super League

    Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham discuss a bombshell report that six Premier League clubs are set to join a breakaway European Super League.

  • Family of Indianapolis FedEx shooter apologizes: 'We tried to get him the help he needed'

    Family of Brandon Scott Hole declined to give interviews but issued a statement apologizing to his victims, saying they had tried to get him help.

  • Justin Gatlin wins early season 100m among Olympic medal favorites

    Justin Gatlin won a 100m race that included two other primary Olympic medal contenders in a possible preview of the Tokyo final.

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Kevin Harvick matches Joe Nemechek atop the NASCAR national series starts list

    Kevin Harvick has hit an impressive milestone this weekend as he tied Joe Nemechek atop the all-time list for NASCAR national series starts with the green flag waving for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, according to Racing Insights. Nemechek and Harvick are now tied with a mark of 1,197 national series starts — […]

  • WNBA draft 2021: Wings keep Charli Collier home with No. 1 pick

    Charli Collier will join Dallas and Aari McDonald is with Atlanta after a stellar NCAA tournament run.

  • Bellator 257 results: Vadim Nemkov retains light heavyweight title with win over Phil Davis

    Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov picked up a victory in the light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinals and successfully defended his title by defeating no. 3 ranked Phil Davis. The vast majority of the fight was a stand-up battle where Nemkov decisively outstruck his opponent 145-63, whom Nemkov defeated in their first fight in 2018 by split decision in Tel Aviv, Israel. Not only was Nemkov’s voluminous striking output evident, he also took down Davis, a former NCAA Division 1 All-American wrestler, a handful of times. This came as somewhat of a surprise as the highly decorated wrestler previously claimed he would utilize wrestling in his gameplan. Nemkov’s conditioning also looked superb, something fans have not been able to evaluate fully, as this fight was the first time the 28-year-old champion went a full five rounds in his career. Nemkov’s victory over Davis propelled him to the light heavyweight grand prix semi-finals, where he will take on the winner of Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383254050330726408?s=20 Bellator 257 results: Corey Anderson TKOs Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals No. 3 ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix in the Bellator 257 co-main event with a ground and pound TKO victory in the third round over Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. Yagshimuradov appeared to be a formidable opponent in the first, throwing powerful punches that Anderson respected. Perhaps Yagshimuradov’s highlight of the fight was a rear spinning heel kick toward the end of the first, breaking Anderson’s guard and connecting. Anderson indicated after the fight it slightly threw off his equilibrium. The second and third rounds were much more prosperous for “Overtime,” as he secured a takedown and utilized ground and pound toward the end of the round and went back to the well in the third with great success.With his TKO victory over Yagshimuradov, Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix, where he will take on former division champion and current heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383248827423940611?s=20 Featured photo TRENDING > Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout Bellator 257 Results Bellator 257 Main card Vadim Nemkov def. Phil Davis via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)Corey Anderson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 2:15Veta Arteaga def. Desiree Yanez via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)Paul Daley def. Sabah Homasi via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 1:44 Bellator 257 Preliminary Card Julia Budd def. Dayana Silva via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Julius Anglickas def. Gregory Milliard via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Steve Mowry def. Shaun Asher via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 0:55Grachik Bozinyan def. Demarques Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Raymond Daniels def. Peter Stanonik via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)Lance Gibson Jr. def. Marcus Surin via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Karl Albrektsson def. Viktor Nemkov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Mads Burnell def. Saul Rogers via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:08Jay-Jay Wilson def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 0:53

  • Khem Birch with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic

    Khem Birch (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic, 04/16/2021

  • Terry Rozier with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets, 04/16/2021

  • WNBA draft moments: Sports leagues should keep drafting from living rooms after the pandemic

    The pandemic has inspired some changes worth keeping. Count drafting from living rooms as one of them.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after experiencing irregular heartbeat during game

    LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight

  • Capitals' Tom Wilson downplays hit on Bruins' Sean Kuraly: 'He's fine'

    Tom Wilson raised eyebrows with a controversial hit on Sean Kuraly in Sunday's Bruins-Capitals game, but the veteran enforcer didn't see any issue with the play.

  • UFC legend B.J. Penn asks Triller for Jake Paul fight: ‘I will happily knock this f*cker out in one round’

    The UFC Hall of Famer has not competed since May 2019.

  • Full 2-round mock draft sees WFT, Bears move for QB, Cowboys bail on 10, return to Round 1

    From a team to team perspective, what will each realistically do to improve their teams for 2021 and beyond.

  • Robert Whittaker weighs in on Jake Paul

    Robert Whittaker entered the octagon on Saturday for the UFC Vegas 24 main event against Kelvin Gastelum about the same time as internet celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul entered the ring to face retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, solidified his place as the top contender in the 185-pound division with a dominating win over Gastelum. During Whittaker's dismantling of Gastelum, Paul scored a first-round knockout in his boxing bout against Askren. During the UFC Vegas Post-fight Press Conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Whittaker was asked about Paul's TKO win over Askren. Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 "Askren's not known for his boxing, is he? But good on him. Good on him. He's doing his thing. Do your thing. Good on him," said Whittaker. The salaries for the Triller Fight Club event were disclosed on Friday and showed that Askren received $500,000 for the bout against Paul. Askren lost the fight but cashed in financially. Asked if he would box Paul for $500,000, Whittaker responded without hesitation. "I'd fight him for less," he said. Robert Whittaker chimes in on Jake Paul beating Ben Askren (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)