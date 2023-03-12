Tom Pidcock crashes out of Tirreno-Adriatico

Tom Pidcock at Tirreno-Adriatico

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) crashed out of Tirreno-Adriatico on the final stage, hitting the deck for the second time this week after crashing together with Wout van Aert on stage 4.

The Strade Bianche winner crashed in the peloton in the first hour of Sunday's final stage in San Benedetto del Tronto.

He did not remount and it was soon confirmed he had abandoned the race and climbed into an Ineos team car.

Ineos Grenadiers later indicated that Pidcock had been pulled from the race "as a precaution" with no serious injuries reported but a need for "further assessment and treatment".

Pidcock had finished ninth on Saturday's punchy stage 6 but started the final day down in 32nd overall after crashing with Van Aert. Both riders avoided any serious injuries and rode together to the finish after a shake of hands.

Italian television explained that Pidcock went down as the road climbed near the mountain sprint after just 23 kilometres. He climbed into the Ineos Grenadiers team car and so did not need immediate medical treatment.

He moved to the Ineos team bus when the race reached San Benedetto del Tronto to start the finishing circuits.

"Following a crash on the final stage of #TirrenoAdriatico, as a precaution, Tom Pidcock withdrew from the race," read a statement issued by the team after the race.

"He was treated by our doctor at the team bus having sustained mild abrasions. He’ll be undergoing further assessment and treatment."

After Tirreno-Adriatico, Pidcock is set to ride Milan-San Remo next weekend ahead of a selection of Flemish Classics.