Tom Pidcock: Briton wins Mountain Bike Cross Country World Cup finale

Tom Pidcock won two races in this year's Mountain Bike Cross Country World Cup series, and also had a third and fifth-place finish

Britain's world champion Tom Pidcock won the final stage of the Mountain Bike Cross Country World Cup series at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec.

The Leeds-born rider, 24, finished 26 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Mathias Fluckiger, whose challenge was curtailed by two punctures.

Pidcock also won the opening race of the season in the Czech Republic, and had a third and fifth-place finish.

Switzerland's Nino Schurter claimed the overall title, despite finishing 14th.

Reigning Olympic champion Pidcock was riding in the rainbow jersey as world champion after claiming the title at Glentress Forest, Scotland, in August.