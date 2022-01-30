Tom Pidcock - Tom Pidcock becomes first Briton to win UCI Cyclo-cross World Championship - GETTY IMAGES

Tom Pidcock has cemented his status as the rising star of British cycling, as well as its most versatile performer, by winning the men’s elite race at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider, a former junior and Under-23 world cyclo-cross champion, becomes the first Briton, male or female, to win the elite category. It is the latest victory in what is already an extraordinary career by any standards.

Last year Pidcock, 22, won mountain bike gold at the Tokyo Olympics. And he has already won a one-day semi-classic on the road at Brabantse Pijl. Many expect the Yorkshireman to one day race for the yellow jersey at the Tour de France such is his versatility.

Pidcock was the bookmakers’ favourite for the race with Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel and Belgian Wout van Aert – who between them have shared the last seven world titles – both absent. Van Aert because he wanted to prepare fully for the road race season and Van der Poel with a back injury.

In their absence, Eli Iserbyt, one of a huge number of Belgians in the race, and Dutchman Lars van der Haar, were expected to provide the stiffest test of Pidcock’s credentials. But he always looked to have their measure. Pidcock began testing his rivals’ legs early on, before making his decisive move towards the end of lap four out of nine, finishing it with a six-second advantage over the field.

Iserbyt tried desperately to close the gap on his own, but by the end of the following lap Pidcock had carved out a 22-second advantage, with Iserbyt falling back to the chasing group.

Pidcock raced away to win by 30-seconds after almost exactly one hour of racing, celebrating with a trademark ‘Superman’ pose - lying flat on his saddle with his legs sticking out behind him. Van der Haar was second and Iserbyt third.

“The Belgians were trying to ride a tactical race but I just kind of went out there as if I was going to war,” Pidcock said. “I was having none of it.”

Asked about the absence of Van Aert and van der Poel, Pidcock argued that did not necessarily make things easier, with the pressure on him rising as a result.

“With Wout and Mathieu not being here, I think it almost made it harder because everyone expected it to be easier [for me],” he said. “But you can’t come in with that mentality. We came in with a plan and it turned out good in the end. But a week in a hotel in America… the stress builds up for sure.”

Britain’s Ben Turner finished 14th and newly-crowned elite national champion Thomas Mein was 20th.

Pidcock’s win capped a successful weekend for the British squad, with 17 year-old Zoe Backstedt winning the women’s junior title on Saturday and third for Nathan Smith in the men's junior race.