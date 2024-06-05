Tom Pelissero: Vikings quarterback competition ‘most’ fascinating

After Kirk Cousins’ departure in the offseason, it was clear that the Minnesota Vikings would have to move on to the next chapter at the quarterback position. The Vikings drafted former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the idea that he would be the franchise’s future and take the Vikings into that next era.

However, it remains to be seen when that future starts. According to at least one reporter, it may be a while.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings’ quarterback situation is “most fascinating,” and it may not be a given that McCarthy sees the field early on his rookie season — or at all, for that matter. Pelissero reports that he has heard Sam Darnold has had an excellent offseason to this point and that he has flashed the talent that made him the #3 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In the wake of Cousins signing with the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota went out and worked the free agent market to bring Darnold in, ostensibly to be their “bridge” quarterback while the rookie gets acclimated to the system and learns the ropes in the NFL. However, Darnold has flashed real skill in the NFL before, and there’s a reason he was taken so high.

Things haven’t worked out consistently for Darnold in the NFL, but there have been flashes of that talent. This year’s Vikings team would arguably be the most talented group that Darnold has worked with, and head coach Kevin O’Connell has had some strong words of support about Darnold in the past. The idea that Darnold is the starter for the majority—or even all—of the 2024 season may not be as far-fetched as fans may think.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire