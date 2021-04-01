Tom Pelissero recaps Minnesota CB Benjamin St-Juste's pro day workout
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero recaps Minnesota CB Benjamin St-Juste's pro day workout. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero recaps Minnesota CB Benjamin St-Juste's pro day workout. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay has the Eagles landing a strong 1-2 punch. By Dave Zangaro
It's likely the Patriots are looking away from Jimmy Garoppolo.
Liz Loza kicks off the 2021 edition of her Rookie Snapshot series with the running backs, and she starts with Alabama Crimson Tide star, Najee Harris.
“I love Tom Brady, and he’s great. But he’s moved on."
Tyrell Fortune vs. Jack May ended in a no contest – but the real beefing started shortly thereafter.
LFA champ Lupita Godinez will meet former title challenger Jessica Penne in her promotional debut at UFC on ESPN 22.
Robert Whittaker is brimming with confidence as he looks to take down another middleweight contender in Kelvin Gastelum.
Four of the top six on the men's tour have skipped Miami, and with the exit of the Russian top seed on Wednesday there are no players with a Masters 1000 title left in the draw. Medvedev, who replaced Rafa Nadal as No. 2 last month, went into the quarter-final with a 17-2 win-loss record for the season but had lost to the experienced Spaniard in their two previous career meetings.
Our first-round mock draft takes a few unexpected twists and turns about four weeks before Round 1 kicks off.
Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Conor McGregor is going after another belt – his own.
Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.
Buffalo Bills 2021 NFL Draft mock from Bills Wire has RB Najee Harris, CB Caleb Farley as first-round picks.
Since retiring nearly two years ago, Darrell Waltrip remains as popular as ever — but he‘s also developed somewhat of an identity crisis. “You should see my desk, I get more mail today than I’ve ever gotten in my life,” Waltrip cheerily told NASCAR.com recently. Then he quickly adds with a woeful lament, “but here’s […]
Each NCAA tournament, we see a few players rise up NBA draft boards with stellar performances. Here are seven players who made a big impression on scouts this tourney.
LaVar Ball is almost certainly upset that his son is still with the Pelicans.
The UFC's May pay-per-view in Houston as of Wednesday is a jam-packed lineup, including the vacant lightweight title atop the bill.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Andre Drummond left his Lakers debut with a bruised right toe, and Jrue Holiday scored 28 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 112-97 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Khris Middleton added 17 points and eight assists as the Bucks snapped their three-game losing streak with a workmanlike victory over the depleted defending NBA champions, who are still without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
The pandemic-delayed 2020 season is being followed up by a rain-delayed start to 2021 for the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox postponed their opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Thursday because of rain that was forecast to last all day. "One day, two days, three days — I really don't care, to be honest with you," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.
The four-time Pro Bowler offered up high praise for a former divisional rival.