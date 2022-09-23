Tom Pelissero provides playing status for notable stars in Week 3
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero provides playing status for notable stars in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero provides playing status for notable stars in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
An improved offense despite the same QB play are among the 6 things @BenGrimaldi thinks all fans should know about the Giants as the Cowboys ready for their Week 3 matchup.
The Chargers QB sustained fractured rib cartilage last week.
Pittsburgh is looking to add an inside linebacker.
Former Patriots star Vince Wilfork recently paid a visit to old friend Bill Belichick -- who wasn't quite prepared to see how much weight Wilfork had lost since his playing days.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has a longstanding and well-earned reputation for having clear, rigid, and specific expectations when it comes to the manner in which his quarterback runs the offense. Starter turned backup turned starter Jimmy Garoppolo had some eyebrow-raising remarks earlier this week about feeling not quite so constricted in his latest stint under [more]
A meaningless touchdown? Nah. Even Al Michaels knew what this meant.
A 19-year-old defeated Magnus Carlsen, often described as the best chess player who ever lived. Chaos followed, reports <strong>Richard Hall</strong>
Jordan Spieth has big ones.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 3. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
After the 2021 season, the Cowboys decided to move on from receiver Amari Cooper. If they hadn’t found a trade partner, they would have cut him. Enter the Browns, with a move that seemed confusing at the time. Cooper hadn’t performed particularly well on grass and/or in the elements. He’d have both in Cleveland. Moreover, [more]
Actress Nia Long was apparently blindsided by news of fiancé Ime Udoka's affair. Udoka, who was gearing up for his second season as the head coach of the Boston Celtics, reportedly had a consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.
Will the Patriots continue their winning ways and beat the Ravens in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season? Here's a roundup of expert predictions for this matchup.
The nicest thing Jalen Hurts could say about his time with Carson Wentz doesn't speak well about Wentz.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 3. Tom Brady and the Bucs will beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
49ers legend Steve Young believes that any question as to whether Kyle Shanahan is responsible for Trey Lance's injury is a "goofball question."
The Bears ruled out three players for the Texans game at Soldier Field. Roquan Smith and Jaylon Johnson are questionable, and Velus Jones Jr. is doubtful
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 3's top tight ends, kickers and defenses. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)
The Internationals trail by six entering Saturday's double-session of foursomes and four-ball.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don outlines his lineup tips for every Week 3 game.
Washington State looks to stay undefeated on the season when the Cougars play host to the No. 15 Oregon Ducks. Here are eight Week 4 games worth watching.