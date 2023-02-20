Tom Pelissero details the Commanders' hire of new Assistant HC and OC Eric Bieniemy
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero details the Washington Commanders' hire of new assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy
Nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook is set to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent told ESPN on Monday.
Will the Raiders go with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran?
The 49ers were a popular pick to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII by ESPN analysts.
Do the Patriots have the right guy at the most important position on the field? Our Tom E. Curran assesses the state of the QB position in New England by taking stock of Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe while posing a very expensive question.
During the 2016 draft, the one that saw the Cowboys take a flier on a quarterback named Dakota in round four. It worked out pretty well. But Dallas had a far different Plan A. Jerry Jones and company coveted Paxton Lynch. They tried to trade up to get the Memphis quarterback, but the Broncos beat [more]
The Bears closed on Arlington Park last week. See pictures of what architects are dreaming up for the potential new home for the team.
Bears GM Ryan Poles traded several times in our first full seven-round mock draft.
NBC Sports' Peter King asked Jonathan Gannon about the two crushing Super Bowl TDs and the Eagles' attempt to keep him. By Dave Zangaro
The XFL employs a more exciting alternative to the onside kick, and it contributed to a thrilling finish in today’s XFL game. The San Antonio Brahmas led the St. Louis BattleHawks 15-3 with just 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, but St. Louis scored a touchdown and a three-point conversion from the 10-yard line to [more]
During Super Bowl week in Arizona, Commanders coach Ron Rivera was candid about the team’s plan for quarterback in 2023. Rivera said on PFT Live (video attached) that Sam Howell enters the offseason program as QB1, that they won’t pursue a veteran starter, and that they will try to add a veteran backup. That was said [more]
After Brock Purdy suffered a devastating injury during the NFC Championship Game, some pointed the finger at 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for calling the play that got his rookie quarterback hurt.
In two days, the two-week window for application of the franchise tag opens. By the time the clock strikes 4:00 p.m. ET on March 7, the Ravens will either have a long-term deal in place with quarterback Lamar Jackson, or the Ravens will apply the franchise tag. The only other option would be to let [more]
Peter Schrager revealed the one team he believes is capable of dethroning the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC next season.
The Chargers hired a new offensive coordinator recently and they’ll have a new defensive coordinator in 2023 as well. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Renaldo Hill is leaving his post as the Chargers defensive coordinator in order to join the Dolphins coaching staff. Hill will be the defensive pass game coordinator in Miami. Hill [more]
PFT has confirmed that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has indeed switched agents, from CAA to Athletes First. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL’s in-house database lists Athletes First as the representatives for Jones. The NFL Players Association currently shows that Jones has no agent. That could be updated as soon as [more]
Most of the current players on the Eagles arrived in Philadelphia well after the departure of Andy Reid. But one Eagle who was drafted by Reid, Brandon Graham, made a special point of congratulating Reid after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. In footage released by NFL Films, Graham is seen running [more]
Derrick Brown and Brian Burns anchor the Panthers’ defensive line but Carolina needs more depth upfront. Where can it be found?
Are the Jets a QB away from being a contender?
Kyle Dvorchak analyzes every single team this offseason, diving into cap space, notable free agents, draft capital, positions of need and more. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
The Steelers are hiring Aaron Curry from the Seahawks’ staff as the linebackers coach, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reports. Pittsburgh lost linebackers coach Brian Flores to the Vikings after he accepted the defensive coordinator job. Curry served last season as assistant defensive line/defensive ends coach in Seattle. He joined the Seahawks in 2019 as a [more]