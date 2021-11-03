Tom Matte dies at 82

Former Colts running back and Ravens radio announcer Tom Matte has died at the age of 82.

The Ravens announced his death on Wednesday. The team called him “a legendary figure in this community and in the football world.”

Matte played for the Colts from 1961-1972 and he ranks sixth in team history with 4,646 rushing yards. He’s third all-time in rushing touchdowns with 45 and also caught 249 passes for 2,869 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Matte also ran for three touchdowns against the Browns to put the Colts into Super Bowl III and ran 11 times for 116 yards in a losing effort. He would win a Super Bowl ring two years later, but he did not play in the Colts’ win over the Cowboys.

Another memorable playoff outing came after the 1965 season when the Colts started him at quarterback with Johnny Unitas and Gary Cuozzo injured. The Packers beat them to advance to the NFL championship game on a field goal that some Baltimore players contended did not go through the uprights.

Matte went on to work for the Ravens from 1996 through 2005.

Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and loved ones on their loss.

