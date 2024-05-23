Tom Marshall, Wilson County's only NBA player, dies at 93

May 22—Tom Marshall, a 1950 Mt. Juliet High graduate who is Wilson County's only NBA player, died May 10 in Ft. Myers, Fla., at the age of 93.

Marshall transferred from Nashville's Cohn High School to Mt. Juliet, where his sister Wilna Alexander was principal, as a sophomore. He played both football and basketball for the Golden Bears. He scored a then-school record 1,236 points in his two seasons for MJHS. He is now sixth. His 44 points scored against Joelton as a senior remains the school record 74 years later, having survived a 42-point challenge from Will Pruitt against McGavock in 2019-20.

As a 6-foot-4 forward at Western Kentucky, he was a two-time All-American as he led the Hilltoppers to three National Invitation Tournament berths in as many varsity seasons at a time when the NIT surpassed the NCAA as the premier postseason event. He set 16 school records, seven of which are still standing.