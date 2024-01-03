Tom Luginbill: What Under Armour All-America game offensive lineman can be the next Evan Neal?

It may have been an overall down year nationally for offensive linemen, but ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill has been really impressed with what he has seen from Oregon commit JacQawn McRoy. The offensive tackle has impressed the past few days during practice for the Under Armour All-America Game.

Luginbill will be on the call for this year’s Under Armour All-America Game on Wednesday, January 3 at 4:00 pm EST (ESPN). The annual game is being held at Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida).

One of the players who has really taken advantage of the opportunity afforded over the last week in McCroy. At 6-foot-9 and 365 pounds, McCroy has obvious eye-opening size.

He is a four-star offensive tackle per ESPN.

“The offensive line group has been surprisingly good. I say surprisingly because it’s been a bit of a down year in this recruiting cycle for offensive linemen, whereas it’s been a really strong cycle for defensive linemen,” Luginbill said. “But these offensive linemen have really held their own – the McCroy kid who going to Oregon is likely going to be the next Evan Neal – he’s that impactful. And so I’ve been very impressed with that group.”

Neal is a former first-round pick and is in his second season with the New York Giants. The former Alabama offensive lineman, taken No. 7 overall in last spring’s NFL draft, was an All-American selection in 2021.

McCroy held offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss and Miami among others when he committed to Oregon.

Luginbill has also been impressed with the wide receivers during the week of practice for the Under Armour All-America Game.

