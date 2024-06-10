Tom Loy explains his crystal ball pick for DL Elijah Golden to Notre Dame

Last week we found out that 247Sports insider Tom Loy believed that Notre Dame football was the leader in 2026 defensive lineman Elijah Golden’s recruitment.

On Monday, the national college football recruiting analyst went into more detail (subscription required) on his crystal ball pick. Loy went on to say that Golden “loves everything about the program, the schoo, head coach Marcus Freeman, and defensive line coach Al Washington.”

There is one school that he believes also had a very legit shot at this moment to contend with the Irish, Ohio State. It’s never easy to lure a Florida prospect up North, but Notre Dame has a great chance to do so.

Last week, I went ahead and tossed in an early Crystal Ball prediction for elite class of 2026 defensive lineman Elijah Golden to eventually land at #NotreDame. Why? Here are some thoughts. VIP Update: https://t.co/1kH3udjDuL@backfield_e @247Sports pic.twitter.com/8BsHUKrs6D — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) June 10, 2024

Golden is viewed as a 4-star prospect, the No. 160 overall recruit and 17th rated defensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

