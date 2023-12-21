Tom Lockyer released from hospital following collapse during Luton’s match against Bournemouth

Tom Lockyer has been released from hospital following his on-field collapse during Luton’s Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Lockyer was rushed to hospital after collapsing in the centre circle and was attended to by paramedics and staff before he was removed from the field of play on a stretcher surrounded by Luton’s medical team.

The club captain has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device, the club announced on Thursday.

Christian Eriksen was also fitted with an ICD before his return to football, following his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

The club confirmed that the issue the defender experienced against Bournemouth was different to the atrial fibrillation he suffered when he collapsed during the Championship play-off final against Coventry in May.

In a statement, Luton said: “We are thankful to report that our captain Tom Lockyer has now begun a period of rehabilitation from the comfort of his own home after he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.”

It added: “The club, Tom and the Lockyer family would like to take this opportunity to repeat our collective heartfelt thanks to all at Bournemouth, their supporters, club officials and especially their medical staff and midfielder Philip Billing, who was the first to reach Tom on the pitch and summon assistance.

“Supported by the actions of Bournemouth’s medical team and local paramedics, it was ultimately the protocols instilled and professional actions of our own medical staff that gave Tom this chance to recover and to whom we are thankful.”

It is not yet clear whether Lockyer will return to football, but the club insisted the advice he has received since the incident in May has been provided by renowned cardiologists who have been involved at every step of his recovery and return.

The match was abandoned with the score 1-1 and with the clock paused at 59 minutes, but the Premier League confirmed it will be replayed in full following discussions between the two clubs involved.