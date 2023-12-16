Tom Lockyer: Luton captain 'stable' after suffering cardiac arrest against Bournemouth

(REUTERS)

Bournemouth's Premier League meeting at home to Luton was abandoned in the 65th minute after Hatters captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

The game was stopped in the second half as the defender was attended to by paramedics and staff, with players from both sides sent to the dressing rooms.

Lockyer was taken off the pitch on a stretcher to a standing ovation from the crowd and the contest was abandoned.

Luton later confirmed he had suffered a cardiac arrest but was responsive by the time he was taken off the field. The club said he was stable and undergoing further tests in hospital.

The game had been tied at 1-1, Elijah Adebayo giving Luton the lead early on before Dominic Solanke equalised.

A club statement read: "Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher.

"He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

"Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks."