Tom Kacich | Masters, scholars and athletic coaches

In February 1924, as college football was undergoing explosive growth and dozens of enormous football stadiums were being built (at Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, Texas and others), the president of the University of Washington wrote to University of Illinois President David Kinley with what seemed a reasonable suggestion.

"The salaries of coaches are becoming a serious problem, as you know," wrote Washington President Henry Suzzalo.

"As the largest institution in the Pacific Northwest, with superior financial resources, we recognize our obligation to the smaller institutions with fewer resources, so we have tried to set an example. This year, we ruled that coaches could not be paid salaries in excess of those paid to members of the academic faculty. We allowed no new contracts to be made exceeding $6,000 this year." (That's about $107,000 in today's dollars.)

Suzzallo added that he had heard that the presidents of Harvard, Yale and Princeton had agreed to limit coaches' salaries to $8,000 a year (about $143,000 today).

He closed his letter with an appeal to Kinley: "I wonder if you could not come in on this agreement. I wish you could let me know what you think about this matter."

Kinley's response was a master class in evasion.

"Writing from memory, without checking up my budget, I think that we do not pay any of our coaches a salary which is larger than our maximum professor's salary," he wrote. "What we need is an agreement or understanding among the institutions belonging to the same conference. I certainly agree with this, but I do not believe that extraordinary amounts of money should be paid for coaching a football team."

Kinley did not define extraordinary.

A few months later, the UI Board of Trustees approved a new salary schedule that paid football coach Robert Zuppke $7,000 a year (about $125,000 today), the same salary paid to the dean of the college of agriculture. Only a handful of employees on campus were paid more, among them athletic director George Huff and the deans of the colleges of engineering and economics, all of whom made $8,000 annually. Kinley's salary was $15,000 a year (about $268,000 today). Two years later, Zuppke's salary was $8,000 a year. No one else on campus, save Kinley, was paid more.

And nothing, of course, came of the effort to restrict coaches' salaries. Consider it a lost opportunity, much like the recent decision by UI trustees to reward athletic director Josh Whitman with a raise from $975,000 last year to $1.5 million this year, retroactive to July 1. The trustees and the UI administration rejected an opportunity to stifle the athletics arms race and restore some semblance of balance to what is, after all, an institution of higher education and research, not a minor league franchise of the NFL.

Whitman now becomes the second-highest-paid athletic director in the Big Ten, behind only Gene Smith at Ohio State ($2.06 million), who among other things has 11 years on Whitman. Smith also oversees a department almost twice as big with more athletic participants and more sports (including ice hockey, field hockey, lacrosse, rowing, fencing and synchronized swimming).

Whitman also makes more — although his raise undoubtedly will prompt others to seek new contracts — than his counterparts at Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State, all of whom have more participants, more sports and bigger budgets.

UI Urbana campus Chancellor Robert Jones said Whitman's "thoughtful and decisive leadership has been a critical stabilizing force in both the Big Ten and here at Illinois through one of the most tumultuous and challenging periods in the history of collegiate athletics."

Well, that and about $60 million a year — soon to be $75 million a year or more — in revenue that just plops down to the athletic department every year because of Big Ten television contracts. That has been the most stabilizing force.

Oh, to return to those quaint, idyllic days of 100 years ago when football coaches and athletic directors at universities — a word derived from the Latin phrase universitas magistrorum et scholarium, or "community of masters and scholars" — weren't paid more than top professors, deans and presidents.

Today on the Urbana campus, no scholars make more than Whitman or football coach Bret Bielema ($6 million) or men's basketball coach Brad Underwood ($4.2 million). And Jones, the chancellor who arguably oversees the entire campus, makes only $31,000 more than the second-year women's basketball coach (Shauna Green, $808,000).

Someday this hypocritical system of amateur (wink wink) athletics will end. The coaches won't get paid millions while the student athletes, who do the actual work and risk their actual livelihood, have to reach into the fans' other pocket for name, image and likeness money.

In professional sports — and collegiate sports is only a legal decision or two away from being professional sports — the coaches aren't paid as well as the players. As it should be. Do you go to a baseball game to see Shohei Ohtani, or his manager? Patrick Mahomes, or his head coach? Who's a greater attraction, Caitlin Clark or her basketball coach?

And when it all ends, perhaps universities can go back to being communities of masters and scholars for the betterment of all of us, not just a handful of coaches.